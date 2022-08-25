Berry's women's soccer was selected to finish third in the Southern Athletic Association according to a poll of the league's head coaches. The results of the poll were announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office in Atlanta.
Berry picked up a first-place vote in the preseason poll behind two of the perennial powers in the SAA. Centre, eight-time winners of the SAA, was picked first with 60 points and five first-place votes. Rhodes, which won the SAA last season, was picked second with 55 points and two first-place nods. Berry rounded out the top-three with 46 points and the remaining first-place vote.
Just behind Berry in fourth place is Sewanee with 45 points and Birmingham-Southern sitting fifth with 27 points. Hendrix (25), Millsaps (16), and Oglethorpe (15) round out the remaining squads.
The Vikings open up the season next Thursday against Emory at Bob Pearson Field. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
Berry men picked fourth in preseason
Berry's men's soccer has been picked to finish in a tie for fourth in the Southern Athletic Associaton in a vote of the league's head coaches. The results of the vote were announced by the league office Tuesday morning.
The Vikings tied for fourth in the poll with Rhodes, with both teams sitting on 40 points. Oglethorpe, the defending SAA champions, picked up five first-place votes for 61 points to lead the way.
Birmingham-Southern, the fifth-place finisher last season, was selected to finish second in 2022 according to the poll with two first-place votes. Centre picked up the final first-place vote, placing third in the poll with 47 points.
Hendrix and Sewanee each placed in a tie for sixth in the poll with Millsaps rounding out the poll in the eighth spot.
After a scrimmage at Emory on Aug. 28, the Vikings will travel to California over the Labor Day weekend for a pair of games to kickoff 2022. The Vikings will face La Verne at 10 p.m. eastern on Sept. 3 followed by a 2 p.m. eastern game against Occidental on Sept. 5