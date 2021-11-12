After hosting and taking their conference championship last weekend in the Cage arena, the Berry Vikings Volleyball team has earned their spot at regionals this weekend, the Vikings traveled to Emory to take on Transylvania University in the first round of regionals in the NCAA tournament.
The Vikings took the first set in a close matchup 25-21, then proceeded to win the second set in a thriller 31-29. The Vikings solidified their victory in the third and final set, taking Transylvania 25-23. Although both teams battled for their spots in this tournament, ultimately the Vikings proved their resilience and relentlessness tonight at Emory.
The Vikings had a host of excellent play tonight led by Molly Bergin with 19 kills, followed by Cypress Guenther with 10 kills and a team high .600 hitting percentage. On the defensive side was Laura Beier who tallied 16 digs, while Emily Rapach added up 42 assists.
The Vikings will play again in the Regional Semifinals Friday at 4 p.m. against Southwestern Texas.
In other recent Berry Volleyball news:
Beier, Moriarty lead Vikings earning AVCA honors
The No. 12-ranked Berry College volleyball team continues to add more awards to their collection in the wake of winning the Southern Athletic Association Championship as they have now earned a multitude of AVCA All-Region VI honors.
The Vikings placed five players on the All-Region First Team and swept the top two regional awards.
Senior libero, Laura Beier was selected as the Region VI Player of the Year, which comes after recording some impressive statistics this year, averaging 6.22 digs per set and 622 total digs. Beier was also named the SAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Named as the All-Region Coach of the Year was Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty, who was selected as the SAA Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings led the team to a 25-2 record and the conference regular season and tournament titles.
Joining Beier on the All-Region First Team were four teammates who like Beier were All-SAA First Team selections – junior setter Emily Rapach, who was the SAA Player of the Year, junior outside hitter Molly Bergin, junior outside hitter Peyton Breissinger, and conference tournament MVP Jazzy Innis.