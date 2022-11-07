Berry certainly had to battle for it on Sunday, but the Vikings' volleyball dynasty continued with a victory in five sets over rival Birmingham-Southern to claim yet another Southern Athletic Association title at The Cage Center.
Berry (23-4) dropped a pair of sets to the Panthers in the first and fourth but was able to bounce back each time to claim the program's fifth conference title in the past six years.
"It was definitely an emotional match," said Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty. "I think anytime we play Birmingham-Southern, whether that’s in the regular season, the postseason, the NCAA Tournament, emotions are high. It’s a team we have a lot of respect for and both of us match up really well against each other. So a lot of times it comes down to one or two points or whichever team can stay mentally tough and emotionally stable. I think from Point 1, anytime we play Birmingham-Southern it’s an emotional match for sure."
Birmingham-Southern (19-9) dug out of a deficit to edge out the host Vikings in the first set by a 25-23 score. But Berry didn't stay down long as it used a team effort in the second set to even the match with a 25-20 advantage.
The Vikings took a 2-1 lead in the match as they claimed the third set once again by a 25-20 score, but the Panthers did a little fighting back of their own in the fourth set, coming back from down as many as seven to earn a 27-25 match-tying set win.
That sent the teams to a decisive fifth set with a conference title on the line. Berry grabbed the momentum early in the set and rode it to a 15-11 win to send the Vikings' players into a championship celebration on the court.
"In both the first and fourth sets we maybe had a little lapse in focus and just let one or two strings of points get in our heads, and that kind of slipped away from us there," said Moriarty. "I think the bounce-back after doing that was really good and something we talked about of even if we’re winning rallies or losing rallies, we still need to have that focus for the next point and that hunger for the next point. And I think the sets that we won, I think we accomplished that really well from Point 1 to 25.”
Berry was led by Peyton Breissinger who had a huge championship-game effort with 25 kills, 12 digs and two blocks en route to an All-Tournament Team selection.
"I just had really great teammates that were just telling me about open spots on the court," said the senior Breissinger. "Our liberos have really been working on calling shots for us. Just being able to listen to my teammates and having Paco (Emily Rapach) give me awesome sets, it really was just a huge team effort.”
Rapach had a big day of her own with an incredible 59 assists to go with three blocks and four digs. Rapach was named the SAA Tournament MVP for her contributions in the championship match as well as all weekend long as the Vikings took down Rhodes in the opening round on Friday in three straight sets and followed that up with a three-set win over Oglethorpe in the semifinals Saturday night. Rapach, who is also a senior, said the way the team has come together this year and knowing the importance of what it meant to finish out the seniors' career on a high note at The Cage fueled Sunday's clutch win.
"I think we the whole year have really been working on developing our relationships and hunger," said Rapach. "We do a really good job in practice creating those game-like situations. But it was just so special. Everyone really wanted this win for our seniors, and it was the last home game at The Cage. We were bought in from the get-go, and that was really special."
Jazzy Innis was the third Viking to claim All-Tournament Team honors as she had 13 kills, 13 digs, three blocks and a pair of aces in the championship victory.
Olivia Mallow was impactful in the middle as well with 13 kills and nine blocks, and Molly Bergin contributed eight kills, seven blocks and five digs. Bergin also went over the 1,000-point mark for her career during the match. Libero Kate Whittle did her part with 33 digs, and Cypress Guenther added six blocks and five kills.
"I think we have a team full of people that have the ability to step up, and that’s the beauty of our team, the beauty of our offense for sure is that it can truly be anybody’s night and they celebrate each other’s successes honestly more than their own," said Moriarty. "They understand that maybe the scouting plan against this team is for Peyton to go off or the scouting report for another opponent is for Jazzy to go off, or for Molly or for our middles. I think everybody kind of rose to the occasion, and we needed every single person on our roster today."
Birmingham-Southern had four players in double digits in kills with Alyssa Coats with 15, Kennedy Dickens with 14, Gigi Fields with 12 and Kylie Wilhelmi with 11. Chloe Cowgur had 25 assists and 17 digs, Kate Powell had 23 digs and nine assists and Coats added 16 digs. Leah Nielsen contributed five blocks and six kills.
After the win the Vikings awaited the NCAA Division-III Tournament Selection Show on Monday to see where they would be headed for regionals this coming weekend. Berry could receive a top seed but still have to travel on the road due to not being able to host the regional due to other events scheduled at The Cage.
"It’s a lot more fun when you know you’re in the NCAA Tournament, and you’re one of the 64 teams no matter what," said Moriarty. "That makes watching the selection show tomorrow really fun and exciting. Obviously I think this match was great preparation for what’s to come. At one point one of our girls said that this is what’s going to happen once we get into the tournament. There aren’t going to be any easy matches so let’s figure this out now. It’s a great way to jumpstart next weekend.
"This is just an incredible senior class, very impactful both on and off the court. They are truly humble leaders of the program that have certainly raised the bar and are standard-bearers in many different ways on the court and off the court. We’re hoping to continue to build off that success and give them the longest season possible."