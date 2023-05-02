On the heels of arguably the most successful season in program history, Berry's women's lacrosse team earned three major end-of-season awards from the Southern Athletic Association as Sophie Morris was named SAA Defensive Player of the Year, Dani Taraska was named SAA Newcomer of the Year and Brittni Hall was named SAA Coach of the Year.
The awards, in addition to the All-SAA teams, were announced by the league office in Atlanta Monday morning.
In addition to the three awards, Morris, Taraska and Haley Larsen were each named First Team All-SAA, while Abby Sprayberry, Mary Axelson and Kristina Jones earned Second Team All-SAA recognition.
AnnaKate Estock and Katie Claire Smith rounded out the honorees from Berry as Honorable Mention All-SAA recipients.
Morris had a team-high 42 caused turnovers and 61 ground balls in overall play. The sophomore from Centreville, Va., caused 20 turnovers in SAA play and picked up 24 ground balls. An SAA Defensive Player of the Week honoree, Morris had 12 games in which she caused multiple turnovers had had multiple ground balls in all but one game the Vikings played this season.
Taraska was an immediate difference maker for the Vikings in 2023, leading the team with 59 goals and 70 points. The freshman also had 51 draw controls in her first season with Berry. Taraska scured multiple goals in all 18 games the Vikings played in 2023, and had the second-most caused turnovers on the team with 39. Her 43 ground balls were the most of any Berry midfielder.
Hall led the Vikings to the most wins in program history (14) and helped Berry to finish second outright in the SAA for the first time in program history. The team had the longest winning streak in program history when it rattled off eight straight victories to start the 2023 campaign.
Larsen had the second-most points for the Vikings with 66. The junior from Grandville, Mich., had 117 draw controls, including five games in which she had 10 or more. Larsen recorded 48 goals for the Vikings and also had the third-most assists with 18.
Sprayberry was third on the Berry roster with 38 goals scored. The junior from Watkinsville had a pair of four-goal games in SAA play and also had a pair of five-goal games against non-conference opponents.
Axelson was third on the team with 34 caused turnovers, while her 52 ground balls were second to Morris. The junior from Atlanta had 15 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers in SAA play.
Jones didn't know she would be starting in net for the Vikings this season until 15 minutes before the first game at Piedmont. From there, the senior went 14-4 in the cage, with 141 saves and a .456 save percentage to help anchor the Berry defense.
Estock, from Lilburn, led the Vikings in assists with 36 for the season. She scored 59 points overall as a sophomore and had a team-best 16 assists in SAA play.
Smith was third on the Vikings in goals scored in SAA play with 15. The freshman from Cookeville, Tenn., had 29 goals in her maiden season with the Vikings and also corralled 20 draw controls.
English earns top SAA Defensive honor
Senior Nick English capped off his storied career at Berry with another award from the league as the Georgetown, Texas, native was named Southern Athletic Association Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Year.
English also earned First Team All-SAA honors along with teammate Tyler Banfield. The awards were announced by the league office in Atlanta Monday afternoon.
English was a dominant force on the faceoff X for the Vikings all season. The senior won the majority of the faceoffs he took in every game except one in 2023, including going 18-of-30 against eventual No. 1-ranked Salisbury. Against Hendrix, English went 36-of-39 at the X, which tied him at the time for most faceoffs won in a game nationally in 2023. That number still ties him for second in the country.
During the season, English won the SAA Defensive Player of the Week award four times. He also earned the award once in 2022, in addition to an SAA Offensive Player of the Week honor, giving him six for his career. He ranks 27th nationally this season in ground balls per game with 8.92.
Banfield scored a team-leading 17 goals during SAA play for the Vikings and led the team in SAA contests with 20 total points. The senior from Grayson scored in all 13 games for the Vikings in 2023, including a season-high seven against Rhodes Mar. 26. His eight points in that game were a season-high for any Vikings player.
Also earning recognition from the SAA was Tim Salisbury, who earned SAA Honorable Mention status. The sophomore from Jackson, N.J., led the Vikings with 23 caused turnovers in 2023 and was third on the roster with 37 ground balls collected. He also caused nine turnovers in SAA games.