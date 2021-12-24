The Berry men's basketball team closed out its trip to Florida winning its second game in as many days when the Vikings handed Albright a 74-54 setback Monday at the Naples Shootout.
The Vikings head into their Christmas break sporting an 8-1 overall record and return to action Dec. 29-30 when Berry plays in the Nashville Classic in Nashville, Tenn., against Wheaton and Carthage.
On Monday against the Albright Lions out of Reading, Penn., Berry took control of the game early when Blake Campbell's jumper with 6:21 left in the opening half gave his team a 22-point advantage, 37-15, its biggest lead of the afternoon.
Albright, however, chipped made a run to close out the first 20 minutes of the game and cut the difference to 11 points at the half, 39-28.
But the Vikings regained control stretching their lead back to 19 points when Austin Brooks scored inside and while Albright again cut into Berry lead pulling to within eight points with over seven minutes left to play until the Vikings slammed the door of the Lions to seal the win.
Chase Ellis led the Vikings with a game-high 19 points and Brooks ended the game adding 15 points.
In other recent college basketball news:
Berry Women earn win at St. Pete Classic
The Berry women's basketball team returned to the win column in a big way Monday afternoon when the Vikings led from start to finish to blow past Alverno a 59-27 in the final game of the St. Pete Classic in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The win put the Vikings over the .500 mark for the season with a 6-5 overall record heading into their final game of the 2021 portion of the season when Berry hosts Agnes Scott in a non-conference game on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. at the Cage.
Against Alverno, the Vikings established control of the game right away as they took a 30-17 halftime advantage, then put together a 20-point outburst in the final quarter to take as much as a 34 point cushion with less than two minutes to play when Jayda Wood canned a jumper.
Wood came off the bench to lead the Vikings with a game-high 14 points, hitting four of five shots from the floor and all four free throws. Sydney Blankenship added nine points, Kennedy Moore controlled the glass pulling down seven rebounds and Delaney Noe handed out five assists.