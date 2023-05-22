BELTON, Texas -- No. 2-ranked Berry only needed to win one game against Mary Hardin-Baylor to become NCAA regional champions on Saturday afternoon, and although it took two games, the Vikings defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor 3-2 in dramatic fashion in the winner-take-all Game 2 to move on to the super regional round of the NCAA tournament.
Game 1, Mary Hardin-Baylor 8, Berry 7: The Crusaders tacked on three runs in the first inning and gained all of the momentum which propelled them throughout the remainder of the first game.
The Vikings were able to answer back in the third inning when Morgan Frye flew out to left field, allowing Aleeya Thornton to score on a sac fly.
In the bottom of the fourth, Katie Parker singled, scoring Paige Bennett and cutting the Crusaders lead to one. But Mary Hardin-Baylor added five more on the scoreboard in the fifth and seventh innings, seemingly putting the game away.
Berry, however, put up a fight in the bottom of the seventh, turning what seemed like a sure win for the Crusaders into a nail-biter. Frye drew a walk in a bases-loaded situation to bring in Grace Hamilton.
Katie White followed by tallying an RBI as she hit a sac fly to bring in Shelby Daniel for another run. Anna Jackson and Sydney Moroney both singled, driving in two more runs, but it ultimately the late rally wasn't enough to get the win as the Vikings fell short by a run.
Hannah Gore (14-1) recorded her first loss of the season allowing five runs and recording three strikeouts. Madison Hollis relieved Gore in the circle, pitching two innings, allowing three runs and struck out one.
Game 2, Berry 3, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2: Frye hit a two-run homer in the third inning to put her team on the board first, firing up the Vikings dugout.
But the Crusaders answered in the fourth by adding two runs of their own and tying the final game at 2-2.
In Berry's last chance to score, Parker drew a walk and was replaced with pinch runner Elly Bennett. The Crusaders found two outs before Frye stepped up to the plate and was intentionally walked. But it was White who delivered the final run when she doubled to send Bennett home.
In the following half inning with two runners on and one out for Mary Hardin-Baylor, the Vikings turned a double play to punch their to the super regional for the second straight year.
Casey Holloway started in the circle and pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Danielle Sudick earned the win for Berry, throwing the last three, allowing three hits and no runs. The two combined for four strikeouts.
Anna Jackson, Katie White, and Morgan Frye were named to the All-Tournament Team. Hannah Gore was named Most Valuable Player of the regional.
Berry moves into the super regional thanks to the hard-fought win and will get the chance to host the best-of-three series with a NCAA Division-III World Series berth in Marshall, Texas on the line.
The Vikings will host Belhaven in the series with Game 1 scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. Game 2 will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Game 3 to follow if necessary.
Berry and Belhaven split a non-conference doubleheader earlier this season back on Feb. 18 with the Vikings winning Game 1, 5-4, and the Blazers coming back to win Game 2 by a 6-1 score.