No. 5-ranked Berry remained undefeated in Southern Athletic Association play after beating in-state foe Oglethorpe in four sets, 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13), on Wednesday night in Atlanta.
Peyton Briessinger and Jazzy Innis recorded double-doubles as Breissinger put down 20 kills and 14 digs, while Innis had 11 kills and 14 digs.
The Vikings (12-2, 8-0) put themselves in front early with a four-point run, three of which came from kills. Berry capitalized off the eight attack errors that Oglethorpe (8-7, 3-5) committed in the first set alone, finding themselves up 10-5 after a kill from Olivia Mallow. The Vikings stole any momentum Oglethorpe had left, cruising to a 25-22 win.
The second set began at a back-and-forth pace with seven ties before either team reached the 10-point mark. The Vikings later were able to distance themselves with their offensive power in the front row, proving too much for the Stormy Petrels. A comfortable 19-15 lead wasn't enough for Berry towards the end of the second set as they scored five unanswered to nearly seal the win, which they did 25-17 on a Lilly Teagle kill.
Oglethorpe took the third set 25-23 as the home team capitalized off the seven attack errors and three service errors committed by the Vikings. Berry made an attempt at a comeback after being down 18-11, challenging the Stormy Petrels on set point 24-23. But an attack error by the Vikings gave Oglethorpe the third-set victory.
The Vikings offense was relentless closing out the night, putting up 16 kills in the fourth set, leading to a smooth 25-12 win to close out the match. The Stormy Petrels committed eight attack errors, pushing the Viking victory even closer into view.
Berry has a stellar night on the numbers side. Mallow had four blocks, Kate Whittle had a solid night in the back row with 29 digs and Emily Rapach dished out 46 assists.
The Vikings will return home to kick off Mountain Day weekend, facing Sewanee in SAA action Friday night at 7 p.m.