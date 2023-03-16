Blake Hyman had four RBIs and had the go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh as Berry defeated Covenant, 13-11, Tuesday afternoon in Lookout Mountain, Ga.
A wild game that featured four lead changes, the Vikings scored eight in the third to take the lead, then rallied back after falling behind 9-8 and 11-10.
Down a run entering the seventh, the Vikings (6-10) took the lead for good with two runs in the inning. With two out, Hyman pulled a ball into the corner in left, scoring John D'Amelio and Andrew Pendleton, making it 12-11. An inning later, a double play would lead to two outs but would still push Levi Cloud across the plate with an insurance run, making it 13-11.
Tyler Cassidy entered in the top of the seventh and would be Berry's most effective pitcher of the day, getting designated the win in the process. Cassidy faced the minimum of nine batters over the course of the three innings, striking out one batter.
An eight-run third helped Berry take an early lead in the contest. Wesley Maxey, Wesley Wade, Joey Garcia, Garrett Lang, Hyman and Nick Brunswick all had run-scoring hits for the Vikings in the inning,
Covenant (4-7) scored five runs over the next three innings to take a 9-8 lead. The Vikings would take advantage of a costly Scots' error to regain the lead in the sixth. With two runners in scoring position, Cloud would lift a pop up to the right side of the infield. Covenant's attempt to catch the ball instead fell to the ground for a two-run error, giving Berry the lead back 10-9.
Covenant regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth, setting the stage for Hyman's heroics in the seventh.
Brunswick had a three-hit game for the Vikings, getting his team-high fifth three-hit game of the season. His hitting streak of 13 games is the longest of the season for the Vikings.
Berry will be back in action this Saturday when No. 1 Birmingham-Southern visits Mount Berry, Ga., for a Southern Athletic Association series. First pitch in Saturday's twin bill is set for Noon.