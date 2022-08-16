Head coach Thomas Johnson and the Berry women's basketball coaching staff are excited to announce the four incoming student-athletes that will be joining the Vikings program beginning in the 2022-23 season.
"We've got four young women that will be joining our program this year that we believe will be great additions to our team," said Johnson. "I am looking forward to welcoming them to campus as student-athletes very soon."
Here are the four additions:
Callie Jackson
G, North Oconee High
Jackson was the North Georgia All-Star Game Most Valuable Player in her junior year at North Oconee High School. During her senior year, she helped her team to a GHSA Class AAAA Sweet 16 appearance. She was named a Northeast and North Georgia All-Star in her senior year. Twice she was a Class AAAA Region 8 Honorable Mention honoree.
Reagan Sanderson
G, South Summit High (Utah)
Sanderson was a 1,000-point scorer in her high school career at South Summit High School. A three-time All-State honoree in addition to being a Class 3A All-Region 13 honoree, Sanderson was the Delta Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Claire Mullins
G/F, Notre Dame High (Tenn.)
Mullins helped her Notre Dame High School team to a 24-11 record her senior year, with an 8-0 mark in Division II-A East District 2. She shot 50 percent from the field during her senior year while shooting 31 percent from three-point territory.
Elly Callihan
F, Gilmer County High
Callihan was a 1,000-point scorer in her high school career. While at Gilmer County High School, Callihan was also a three-time All-Region performer and was also named an All-State athlete.