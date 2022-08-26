No. 6 Berry has been picked to repeat as champions of the Southern Athletic Association as the Vikings were picked to win the league in a preseason poll of the volleyball coaches in the conference.
Berry received seven of the eight first-place votes in the poll, picking up 63 out of a possible 64 points.
Birmingham-Southern was second in the poll with 55 points and the remaining first-place nod. Hendrix and Sewanee round out the upper half of the selections with 46 and 37 points, respectively.
The Vikings have gone 61-4 in SAA play over the last five seasons, with the only losses coming at the hands of Birmingham-Southern. Six All-SAA student-athletes return to the court for the Vikings in 2022.
Centre sits in fifth in the SAA preseason poll at 29 points, followed by Rhodes (21), Oglethorpe (20) and Millsaps (17).
Berry opens up play in San Antonio, Texas Sept. 2-3 at the Trinity National Invitational, with matches that weekend against Wisconsin-Eau Claire, host Trinity and Wisconsin-Stout.
In other Berry sports news:
FOOTBALL
Berry picked third in SAA preseason poll
Berry has been selected to finish in a tie for third in the Southern Athletic Association in 2022 according to a preseason poll of the league's coaches.
Winners of five straight SAA championships from 2016-20, the Vikings earned 45 points in the poll to tie with Centre in the preseason rankings. The Vikings were 6-4 last year and 4-3 in SAA play but return SAA Newcomer of the Year Brandon Cade to go along with a strong core of returners.
Trinity, winners of the SAA in 2021 and the No. 9 team in the D3football.com Top 25 preseason poll, is picked to finish first with 63 points and seven first place votes. Birmingham-Southern is picked to finish second, tallying 48 points.
Hendrix sits in fifth place in the poll with 27 points, followed by Rhodes in sixth with 25 points. Millsaps is in seventh with 18 points, while Sewanee earned a first-place vote but was picked to finish in eighth with 17 points.
The Vikings will open the 2022 schedule at Maryville Sept. 3. Information on tickets for the 2022 season of Berry football at Valhalla Stadium and Williams Field will be available later this week.
CROSS COUNTRY
Vikings women selected to tie for second in SAA
The Berry women have been picked to finish in a tie for second in the Southern Athletic Association according to a preseason poll of the league's coaches released Thursday afternoon.
The Vikings were picked behind five-time defending SAA champion Centre, which tallied 63 points and seven first-place votes. Berry and Rhodes tied for second place with 52 points, with the Lynx earning the other first-place vote.
There is a large gap in the poll between the top three and the bottom five. Sewanee is in fourth with 33 points, with Millsaps in fifth with 31. Oglethorpe is in sixth with 29, while Birmingham-Southern (17) and Hendrix (11) round out the rankings.
Among Berry's returners from 2021 is SAA First-Team member Hastings Gray, who finished third in the SAA Championships as an individual last season.
Berry will compete in the the Watermelon Run to kick off its season on its home campus on Sept. 1 and then will travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17 to run in the Converse Kick-Off which starts at 9:30 a.m.