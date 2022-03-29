Berry had quite a weekend in multiple sports, and they are reaping the rewards from it. Three different Berry athletes earned Southern Athletic Association weekly awards for their recent performances.
Here are the details on each:
SOFTBALL
Gore earns SAA pitching honor for third time
No. 14 Berry received another weekly award from the Southern Athletic Association as Hannah Gore was named SAA Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season. The award was announced by the SAA office Monday afternoon.
Gore was stellar against Sewanee this past weekend, helping the Vikings to a sweep and allowing the squad to stay atop the SAA standings. Gore entered in relief in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader with Sewanee and struck out two batters to finish the 5-1 victory. The next day against the Tigers, Gore faced the minimum in a five-inning, complete-game shutout. The freshman struck out 10 batters and allowed just one hit in picking up the victory.
For the season, Gore has a 9-1 record with an ERA of 1.13. She has yet to allow an earned run in SAA play.
BASEBALL
D'Amelio named Player of the Week
Following a solid week at the plate in which he had three multi-hit games, Berry's John D'Amelio has been named Southern Athletic Association Baseball Player of the Week. The award was announced by the SAA office Monday afternoon.
After a 1-for-4 performance with two RBIs in a non-conference win last Tuesday over Maryville, D'Amelio got hot at the plate against Sewanee. In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, D'Amelio went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored as Berry earned a 14-9 win. In the second half of the twin bill, D'Amelio had a triple, an RBI and a run scored as part of his 2-for-3 effort at the plate.
In Sunday's series finale, the junior from Augusta, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and a run scored as Berry completed the sweep with a 15-5 win in seven innings.
D'Amelio is now hitting .429 in SAA play with nine RBIs and eight runs scored.
LACROSSE
Axelson's defense garners recognition
Mary Axelson was named Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week for women's lacrosse Monday afternoon. The award was announced by the SAA office.
Axelson was phenomenal against Hendrix this past Saturday. Axelson tallied three ground balls, two caused turnovers and one draw control. In a game in which the Vikings offense scored 21 goals, Axelson played a huge role in controlling the defensive side of the ball for the Vikings and allowed them to triple the Warriors score.
On the season, Axelson has 22 caused turnovers, 14 groundballs and two draw controls.
Axelson and the Vikings will be back in action this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. as they take on the visiting Sewanee Tigers at home in another SAA battle.