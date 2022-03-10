After a tremendous first meet of the spring season, Grace Schumacher has been named Southern Athletic Association Women's Track Athlete of the Week. The award was announced by the SAA office Wednesday afternoon.
A senior from Greenville, S.C., Schumacher won the 200m at the Victor Ice Breaker Duals with a new personal-best of 26.10 (into a 3.2 headwind). That time marks the third-fastest time in the event in Berry's D-III history. She also set a new personal mark in the 100m, taking 8th and helped the 4x400 relay team to a second place finish and new outdoor school record.
Schumacher was a First Team All-SAA selection last season after winning the 200m last year at the SAA Championships.
The Vikings will be idle this week, returning to compete at Emory University March 18-19.
Vikings sweep SAA men's weekly awards
Berry's men's track and field team swept the Southern Athletic Association Athlete of the Week awards Wednesday, with Cameron Bensley earned SAA Track Athlete honors and Mason Robinson taking home SAA Field Athlete recognition.
Bensley, a senior from Powder Springs, Ga., won the Men's 1500m at the Victor Ice Breaker Duals last weekend at Valhalla with a time of 3.55.78. That time is both a personal-best and the fastest run in the event in Berry's D-III era. His mark was also fastest time run in D-III on opening weekend and is the fastest 1500m run in the SAA since 2013.
Robinson, a sophomore from Douglasville, Ga., won the Men's Shot Put at the same meet and was runner-up in the Hammer Throw to a teammate. His throw in the Shot Put was the best in the SAA in the opening weekend of the outdoor season. His Hammer Throw mark was a new personal-best.
Berry's team will be back in action at Emory March 18-19.