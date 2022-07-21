The Berry College Men's and Women's Track and Field teams earned All-Academic recognition from the US Track Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association last Thursday.
Both Men's and Women's Track and Field Teams received the honor of All-Academic for their hard work in the classroom this past year. To qualify for this award, each team must have a cumulative team GPA of at least 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.
Berry and Rhodes were the only two schools, on the men's side, to be recognized from the SAA. In addition to this, both the men's and women's teams from Berry have earned this recognition every season since the restarting of the program in 2015-2016.
"Earning this recognition and performing just as strong in the classroom as we do on the track is one of our foundational program goals each year. Our Student-Athletes know when they are recruited that competing on our team adds value to their diploma and is just another example of the awesome hands on learning experiences they get here at Berry. I'm proud of our team for accomplishing their goals and thankful for a faculty and staff that is invested in our students and helps make that happen." stated Berry College Track and Field Head Coach Luke Syverson.
Berry Volleyball claims AVCA Academic award
Both of Berry College's volleyball teams received recognition from the American Volleyball Coaches Association as the indoor program and the beach program both earned United States Marine Corps/AVCA Team Academic awards for outstanding work in the classroom in the 2021-22 season.
To achieve the recognition, a team must complete the 2021-22 year with a GPA of at least 3.3 on a 4.0 scale. Both Berry volleyball programs qualified for the mark. In the fall, the teams had a combined GPA of 3.51. In the spring, that mark moved to 3.76.
Berry's cumulative GPA also ranks among the top 20 percent of all Division III honorees on the indoor side.
The Vikings have now won seven USMC/AVCA Team Academic awards and have won five years in a row.
"Academic achievement does not happen by accident," said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. "I'm so proud of the hundreds of coaching staffs that make excellence in the classroom a priority."