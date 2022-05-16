Abbey Gamble and Sydney Moroney each drove in two runs, Blair Hall went six solid innings in the circle and No. 10 Berry defeated Hiram, 6-1, to win the Greencastle Regional of the 2022 NCAA D-III Softball Championship.
"It's just so exciting to see them all peaking at the right time," said Berry head coach Emily Stanley. "I'm just really proud of how far this team has come and how much more they have in them."
The win moves the Vikings into the Super Regional round for the first time since 2018. Berry (32-11) will be matched up with Bethel, which won its regional after a 15-inning victory over Washington University to force an "if" game, then won 6-5 on a walk-off in the seventh inning.
For the third game of the regional, Berry took a lead in the first inning. Morgan Frye, an All-Region Tournament selection, drove in Katie White with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame to make it 1-0. With Frye going to second on the throw home, a runner stood in scoring position for Shelby Daniel. The sophomore came through with a single to right center, scoring Frye to give the Vikings a 2-0 advantage early.
In the second, the bottom third of the order came through for another Vikings tally. After Gamble singled and stole second, Moroney singled back up the middle to plate the senior and make it 3-0.
"I think it's good that we got to execute. I think we're all really strong and we just came through this weekend," said Moroney.
The score remained the same over the middle innings, with Hall, another All-Region Tournament selection, pitching a gem in the circle. The sophomore gave up just two hits through five innings, but in the sixth, Hiram would manufacture a run to cut the lead to two, 3-1.
In the bottom of the inning, the Vikings put the game away. With the bases loaded, Gamble singled to center to score Frye and Daniel and make it 5-1. Moroney would finish her two-RBI game one batter later as her single scored Hall for a 6-1 margin.
"Our job at the bottom of the lineup is to flip the lineup over and to get the bat back in their hands," said Gamble. "To be able to do that is really important for us, whether that's by playing small ball or hitting the ball hard into the outfield."
In the seventh, Coach Stanley made sure that Hiram wouldn't come back as Regional Most Outstanding Player Hannah Gore came in for the final three outs, striking out two of the three batters she faced to send the Vikings to the Super Regionals.
Moroney joined Gore, Frye, and Hall as an All-Regional Tournament selection.
It was announced late Sunday night that Berry would host Bethel in the Super Regional round with Game 1 scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at Kay Williams Field.
In previous action from Berry's run at the Greencastle Regional over the weekend:
Frye, Gore lead Vikings into regional championship game
Morgan Frye hit her school-record 12th homer of the season, Hannah Gore pitched a three-hit shutout and No. 10 Berry moved to the Championship Round of the NCAA D-III Greencastle Regional with a 10-0 win over Hiram Saturday morning.
For the second game in a row at the regional, the Vikings scored in the top of the first. Anna Jackson rocketed a solo homer over the fence in center to give BC a 1-0 advantage.
The score stayed the same until the third, when Frye struck to make school history. The sophomore drilled a shot to right center, over a secondary retaining fence another 40 feet beyond the 200-foot wall. The two-run blast made it 3-0.
In the fourth, the Vikings took advantage of two Hiram miscues to score a fourth run. With the bases loaded, Katie White grounded a ball to second, and the throw home eliminated Abbey Gamble; however, an illegal pitch was called and the count was set at 3-1 with White still up. On the next pitch, White grounded a ball back to second, but this time the throw home bounced away, allowing Gamble to score and make it 4-0.
With two runners in scoring position in the seventh, the Vikings got a single to left off the bat of Shelby Daniel to score pinch runner Grace Hamilton for a 5-0 lead. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Gamble and Sydney Moroney each drew bases loaded walks to give BC the 7-0 cushion. With the paths still filled, Aleeya Thornton singled up the middle to score Blair Hall, then a throwing error brought in Gamble to make it 9-0. Pinch hitter Katie Parker would cap the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left to give the Vikings double-digit runs for their third game in a row.