Berry Vikings

The Berry women's tennis team were close to a clean sweep of Covenant on Thursday, winning by a score of 8-1 in Lookout Mountain.

All three of the Berry doubles teams beat out the Scots, with final scores, in order of seed, being 8-2, 8-3 and 8-3.

The Vikings continued the momentum into the singles matches, with five out of the six matches resulting in a win. Sophomore Emma Kruger held her opponent to three total points in two sets, with freshman Lacey Craig holding her opponent to four points in two sets.

Juliana Mascagni played in a close No. 1 singles match that went into a tie breaker round, which ended in favor of the Scots.

The Vikings will be back at home on April 2 against Rhodes College. The first match is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Singles

1. Madelyn Savage (CC) def. Juliana Mascagni (BC) 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (6)

2. Kathryn Barker (BC) def. Gillian Bosko (CC) 6-2, 6-3

3. Lauren Masteller (BC) def. Lauren Carr (CC) 6-2, 7-5

4. Emma Kruger (BC def. Nicole Restrepo (CC) 6-2, 6-1

5. Lacey Craig (BC) def. Alexis Baker (CC) 6-2, 6-2

6. Ally Gray (BC) def. Jordan Lancaster (CC) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

1. Kathryn Barker/Ally Gray (BC) def. Kacey Melton/Dani Rappuhn (CC) 8-3

2. Emma Kruger/Juliana Mascagni (BC) def. Nicole Restrepo/Lauren Carr (CC) 8-3

3. Lacey Craig/Ally Gray (BC) def. Kacey Melton/Dani Rappuhn (CC) 8-3

In the Berry-Covenant men's match on Thursday:

Vikings fall in road matchup

The Berry men's tennis team fell to Covenant by a score of 8-1 in Lookout Mountain on Thursday.

In the No. 1 singles match, freshman Noah Koch brought the Vikings their only win by nearly shutting out Ben Luke, with set scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

In the doubles matches, the No. 2 and No. 2 doubles teams kept the score close with the Scots. Juniors Kyle Lutian and Connor Murphy represented the No. 2 team and ended the match with a score of 8-5. Sophomores Fant Smith and Carsten Balao for the No. 3 doubles teams ended the doubles matches with a score of 8-6.

The Vikings are set to return on April 2 at home against in-conference foe, Rhodes College. The first match is set to begin at 10 a.m.

