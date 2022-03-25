The Berry women's tennis team were close to a clean sweep of Covenant on Thursday, winning by a score of 8-1 in Lookout Mountain.
All three of the Berry doubles teams beat out the Scots, with final scores, in order of seed, being 8-2, 8-3 and 8-3.
The Vikings continued the momentum into the singles matches, with five out of the six matches resulting in a win. Sophomore Emma Kruger held her opponent to three total points in two sets, with freshman Lacey Craig holding her opponent to four points in two sets.
Juliana Mascagni played in a close No. 1 singles match that went into a tie breaker round, which ended in favor of the Scots.
The Vikings will be back at home on April 2 against Rhodes College. The first match is set to begin at 10 a.m.
The Berry men's tennis team fell to Covenant by a score of 8-1 in Lookout Mountain on Thursday.
In the No. 1 singles match, freshman Noah Koch brought the Vikings their only win by nearly shutting out Ben Luke, with set scores of 6-0 and 6-1.
In the doubles matches, the No. 2 and No. 2 doubles teams kept the score close with the Scots. Juniors Kyle Lutian and Connor Murphy represented the No. 2 team and ended the match with a score of 8-5. Sophomores Fant Smith and Carsten Balao for the No. 3 doubles teams ended the doubles matches with a score of 8-6.
The Vikings are set to return on April 2 at home against in-conference foe, Rhodes College. The first match is set to begin at 10 a.m.