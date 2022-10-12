The Berry College men's lacrosse program is set to host its 7th annual "Faceoff for a Cause" event alongside the men's lacrosse programs from Anderson University, Emmanuel College, Georgia Tech, Montevallo University, North Greenville University, Reinhardt College and University of Alabama-Huntsville.
The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 22nd from 8:30 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. at Berry College's Valhalla Stadium. The event will feature over 10 hours of scrimmages between the teams as their respective squads look to raise funds for Hilinski's Hope, which promotes awareness and education of mental health for athletes.
"We're fortunate to have the platform to be able to host such a wonderful day of lacrosse and charity," Berry's head coach Curtis Gilbert said. "Berry College has worked with Hilinski's Hope in the past, and we are excited to be able to inform and advocate on their behalf about such an important cause."
Since its inception seven short years ago, the "Faceoff for a Cause" event has raised over $52,000 for various charities, including Wounded Warrior, Samaritan's Purse, the HEADstrong Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, and the Harbor House.
"The mental health and wellness of our athletes is paramount and an ever-growing concern. The more we can do to raise awareness, through organizations like Hilinski's Hope or others like it, the more we can help take away any stigma that may have been previously associated with mental health and provide an outlet for those who are struggling." Gilbert said.
"I am equally thankful to have such passionate colleagues that share this opportunity to spread charity and encourage support. I would also like to acknowledge the considerable support from all of the student-athletes, coaches, family and friends of everyone involved."
Admission to the event is free but donations will be accepted at the gate. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hilinski's Hope and will support a full range of programs and services to improve lives of young people and help them reach their full potential.
If you are unable to attend on Oct. 22nd but would still like to make a donation, you can do so online by visiting www.hilinskishope.org/donate.
Each of the participating eight teams will play two 60-minute games beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the final game of the day wrapping up at 6:30 p.m.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.: Berry vs. Montevallo
9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Univ. Alabama-Huntsville
11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Anderson vs. Montevallo
12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech vs. Emmanuel
1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: N. Greenville vs. Univ. Alabama-Huntsville
2:45 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Reinhardt vs. Anderson
4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.: Berry vs. N. Greenville
5:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Reinhardt vs. Emmanuel
About Hilinski's Hope
The Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H) was founded in 2018 by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the life of their son Tyler. Tyler's Mom and Dad, brothers Kelly and Ryan, along with their extended families and some amazing friends created H3H in response to the outpouring of love and affection for Tyler during, and after his life.
With H3H we keep Tyler's memory alive. We do this by sharing Tyler's story, connecting students with mental health resources, assisting universities to institutionalize best practices, and generating the funding necessary to support programs that will help destigmatize mental illness. We are able to help colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student-athletes by providing the practical tools for the schools with student-athletes to implement the change necessary to bring parity to mental health in line with all other illnesses and injuries these student-athletes face.
H3H envisions a world where mental health is supported in parity with physical health and equally prioritized by universities as connected to athletic performance. For more information, please visit www.hilinskishope.org.