Berry's women's lacrosse team tied the program record for margin of victory as the Vikings throttled Brevard, 21-1, on a rainy Tuesday afternoon in Brevard, N.C.
The 20-goal win matched the record set 11 years ago when the Vikings won 22-2 over LaGrange March 22, 2011. The one goal allowed also sets a new defensive mark for the program.
Berry (6-1) led 12-1 at the half as the running clock for the 10-goal margin started on a Molley Cross goal that made it 11-1 late in the second quarter. The Vikings would score 11 unanswered goals after Brevard's lone tally with 6:00 left in the second quarter.
Haley Larsen had a 10-point effort in the win thanks to an eight goal, two assist contest. Cross had seven points thanks in part to her five goals. AnnaKate Estock's four assists were a game-high as she had six points on the afternoon. Adrienna Van Soelen had three points and three assists for six points and joined Cross with a game-high four ground balls.
The Vikings now sit at 6-1 on the season and will look to win their fifth game in a row this Thursday at North Carolina Wesleyan.
In other recent Berry sports action:
Berry women place sixth at Savannah Invitational
Berry's women's golf team had a strong showing in a strong field at the Savannah Invitational in Savannah, Ga., Monday and Tuesday. The Vikings finished in sixth place over two rounds with a team score of 630, with the five teams above them in the tournament all ranked in the Top 8 of Division III.
In two rounds sophomore Teagan Fritts shot a 148, improving by two strokes in her second round by score of 73, to tie for sixth individually overall. Fritts bogeyed holes 13 and 14, but birdied hole 17 to put her one over par.
Senior Chloe Wegienka shot a 154, also improving in the second round by two strokes. She ended the second round with a score of 76.
Freshman Sydney Bowes scored 161 through two rounds. Bowes was playing consistent golf through the front nine of the second round, but saw trouble on hole ten and shot three over par.
Sophomore Anna DeMersseman shot 172 during the tournament, playing her best round on the first day with a score of 81.
Junior Sarah Beth Scarborough rounded out the scoring with 173 through her two rounds, improving in the second round of the tournament by one stroke.
The Vikings will be back in action at the Jekyll Island Invitational March 17-18.
Vikings compete against tough field
Playing against one of the most competitive fields in D-III, Berry's men's golf team finished tied for 11th at the Savannah Invitational Monday and Tuesday.
The Vikings, who entered the tournament ranked No. 38 in D-III, finished tied with No. 11 Oglethorpe at 894 for the three round event at the Savannah Country Club. Berry also bettered No. 12 York (Pa.) by seven strokes.
Senior Seth Jolly led the way for the Vikings, with a three-round score of 220. Jolly had consistent play throughout the tournament, making birdies on four holes in the second round.
Freshman Sam Patterson was not too far behind, finishing with a score of 223. Patterson showed improvement through the front nine as the tournament went on, shooting on par through the seventh hole of the third round.
Freshman Jack Stafford had a good showing in the tournament, with his third round play being his best with a score of 74. Stafford finished the tournament with a score of 224.
Freshman Charles Kyle shot a 228 during the tournament, including clutch back-to-back birdies on holes nine and ten to put him at even par during the third round. Kyle finished that round shooting three over.
Junior Blake Farbman ended the tournament with a score of 235, scoring 77, 78 and 80 in the first, second and third rounds, respectively.
Berry is back in action March 18-20 at the Jekyll Island Invitational.