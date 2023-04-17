Peyton Breissinger and Bella Boston were named AVCA All-Americans as Berry's second-year beach volleyball program played for a national championship for the first time, falling 3-2 to Hendrix at the AVCA Small College Beach Volleyball National Championships in Tavares, Fla.
As had been the case all season against Hendrix, each line went to three sets. Hannah Hulsman and Kara Schmit won the first set of their match at No. 2, 21-16. After dropping the second, the third set would go to the Vikings' pairing 15-7.
Breissinger and Boston won their match at the No. 1 spot, pulling out set one 22-20 and then winning in the third 15-11.
That would shift all of the attention to the bottom three lines. Molly Bergin and Kate Whittle won the first set 21-9 at No. 5, but Hendrix fought off match points to take the next two sets.
Jazzy Innis and Olivia Mallow rallied back to win the second set of their match at No. 3, 21-16. The third set would also go to extra points before Hendrix rallied to win 17-15. In the final match of the dual, Lilly Teagle and Jen Aten rallied to win the second set, 21-18, but fell in the finale as Hendrix took the title.
The Beach Vikings got to that point by defeating Huntingdon 3-0. Breissinger and Boston were winners in straight sets at the top line, 21-14, 21-16. Innis and Mallow got the win at line three, 21-14, 21-16. The final point was picked up at the No. 5 spot by Bergin and Whittle, 21-9, 21-13.
The Beach Vikings close their second year as a program with a 16-16 overall record, playing a schedule that featured NCAA D-I and D-II programs.