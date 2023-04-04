Berry’s women’s tennis team swept the Southern Athletic Association weekly awards for competition over the past week, with Juliana Mascagni earning Singles Player of the Week whole Mascagni and Lauren Masteller were named Doubles Pair of the Week.
The awards were announced by the league office Monday evening.
Mascagni won twice over the weekend at No. 1 singles for the Vikings. The Atlanta native picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win against Birmingham-Southern. The next day, Berry hosted Millsaps and Mascagni earned a 7-5, 6-1 win at the top line.
Mascagni and Masteller, a Pittsburgh, Pa., native, teamed at the top line of doubles and won both matches over the weekend against Birmingham-Southern and Millsaps. The duo won over their Birmingham-Southern foes 8-2 and over the Millsaps pair on the top line 8-3.
Each award is the first in the career of Mascagni and Masteller.
Sitting at 2-0 in SAA play after the weekend, the Vikings will be in action this Friday when they host Oglethorpe in a rescheduled match from earlier this season. First serve at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College is set for 3 p.m.
In other recent Berry sports news:
TENNIS Koch earns award after strong weekend
After winning both of his singles matches this week against league competition, Noah Koch has been named Southern Athletic Association Men’s Tennis Singles Player of the Week.
The award was announced by the league office in Atlanta Monday evening.
A sophomore, Koch earned a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win at the No. 1 line against Birmingham-Southern Saturday afternoon. He then took down Millsaps No. 1 Carson Chassaignac in a two-set thriller, winning 7-6 (8-6) and 7-6 (7-2). The win helped Berry overcome a 3-0 deficit after doubles and also helped the Vikings to reverse a 7-2 decision from 2022.
This is the first SAA weekly award in Koch’s career.
The Vikings will be back in action this Friday against SAA foe Oglethorpe at the Rome Tennis Center. Opening serve is set for 3 p.m.
LACROSSE Axelson SAA Defensive honor
After helping the Vikings to one of their biggest wins over a league foe in program history, Berry’s Mary Axelson has been named Southern Athletic Association Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.
The award was announced by the league office Monday evening.
Axelson, from Atlanta, caused five turnovers in Berry’s 20-12 victory over Sewanee last Saturday in Sewanee, Tenn. The win was the largest margin of victory for the Vikings over the Tigers in program history, and it marked the first time in 11 years that the Vikings scored 20 against Sewanee. Axelson also picked up a career-high seven ground balls in the win.
It’s the second time in the junior’s career that she has earned the SAA Defensive Player of the Week award. In addition, her sister Margaret earned the SAA Softball Pitcher of the Week at the same time, pitching at Berry’s rival Birmingham-Southern.
The Vikings will be idle until Apr. 11 when they host Oglethorpe to wrap up the home regular-season slate for 2023.