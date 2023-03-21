Berry swept the weekly softball awards from the Southern Athletic Association awarded Monday afternoon as Lauren Cothern was named SAA Player of the Week while Danielle Sudick earned SAA Pitcher of the Week recognition.
The announcement was made by the league office Monday afternoon.
Cothern, a freshman, earned her first career SAA weekly award. The infielder hit .600 (9-of-15) over Berry's five games last week with seven doubles. She scored six runs and drove in four while also adding a stolen base. The Sugar Hill native had an OPS of 1.630 for the week.
Sudick also picked up her first SAA weekly award in her second season on the diamond with the Vikings. The Peachtree City native went 2-0 with a spotless ERA, allowing just one unearned run. Batters hit just .176 for the week against the Berry hurler.
The Vikings will be back in action at Emory this Wednesday at 3 p.m.
TRACK
Thompson earns SAA Field athlete honors
Berry's Emily Kate Thompson was named Southern Athletic Association Field Athlete of the Week Monday afternoon after setting a new Berry record in the Heptathalon.
The award was announced Monday afternoon by the league office in Atlanta.
Thompson accumulated points in each event to score 3,991 overall and win the competition. Thompson placed third in the 100 meter Hurdles (16.12), tied for first in the High Jump (1.45 meters), won the Shot Put (9.95 meters, personal-best), finished third in the 200 meter (27.41), second in the Long Jump (5.21 meters), seventh in the Javelin (20.25 meters, personal best), and won the 800 meter (2:36.84, personal-best).
The Vikings will be back in action this weekend at Kennesaw State.