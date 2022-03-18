Playing at home for the first time since opening day, No. 15 Berry earned a doubleheader sweep of Huntingdon College, 9-1 and 4-1, at Kay Williams Field in softball action Thursday.
Game 1: Berry 9, Huntingdon 1
Katie White's three-run homer proved to be the turning point in the contest as Berry rolled to what would be a run-rule win over the visiting Hawks.
After an error allowed Huntingdon to score the game's first run in the top of the third, Berry answered back with an RBI single from Riley Jackson. One inning later, White connected on a three-run blast over the fence in left to make it 4-1 for the hosts.
In the fifth, the Vikings took advantage of a costly Huntingdon error to stretch the lead to six. Abbey Gamble laid down a sacrifice bunt with runners on first and second, but the throw to first to get Gamble got away and skittered down the line in right. Anna Jackson scored on the error, with Morgan Frye following behind and drawing an interference call as her path to the plate was solidly blocked with the ball not close to area. This allowed Gamble to move up to third base for Shelby Daniel, who singled to center to score Gamble to make it 7-1.
The Vikings would finish the festivities in game one an inning early. With a pair of runners on, Frye singled to center, scoring pinch runner Grace Hamilton for an 8-1 margin. After a walk, Daniel singled up the middle with the bases loaded to plate the game-ending run as the Vikings closed out the win, 9-1.
Hannah Gore entered in relief, allowing just one walk and six strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work to improve to 7-1 on the season. Gore relieved Madison Hollis, who gave up a run in 2.1 innings in the circle to start.
Game 2: Berry 4, Huntingdon 1
After a big offensive showing in game one, the Vikings would have to grind out a win in game two on the back of a solid start from Blair Hall.
Hall went the distance for the Vikings, giving up a second inning solo home run but otherwise caging the Hawks by scattering five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
After Huntingdon's (11-5) solo homer in the second, the guests would maintain the lead until the bottom of the fourth. The Vikings (12-7) would take full advantage of an HC error, as Riley Jackson reached on a two-base miscue, then moved up to third on a wild pitch. With the tying run in scoring position, Anna Jackson lifted a sacrifice fly to score Riley Jackson from third, knotting the score at 1-1.
The game wouldn't be tied for long. In the next at-bat, Frye connected for a solo blast over the fence in center to give the Vikings the 2-1 lead. The shot was the team-leading third of the season for the sophomore from Suwanee, Ga.
Katie White would make it a four RBI day in the fifth inning as her single to center scored Blair Hall to make it 3-1. Shelby Daniel made it a three RBI day with a single to plate Frye one inning later, adding an important insurance run to the Berry tally.
Hall would allow a hit in the seventh, but Huntingdon would only get the tying run to the on-deck circle, as the Vikings finished off the 4-1 win.
The Vikings will welcome Hendrix to Kay Williams Field for a three-game Southern Athletic Association series this weekend. The first game of Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for 3 p.m.