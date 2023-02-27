On Sunday afternoon, Berry's swept its games in Maryville, Tenn., by defeating Wittenberg 9-0 in six innings and then taking down host Maryville 1-0.
Game 1, Berry defeats Wittenberg 9-0: The Vikings got ahead early as they put up six runs within the first two innings to lead to a run-rule finish in the sixth inning.
In the first inning, the first six batters reached for Berry. With the bases loaded, the first run of the inning was scored when Blair Hall was hit by a pitch. Morgan Frye then walked to score another run, and Katie Parker singled to bring in another to make the score 3-0 at the end of the frame.
The second inning began back at the top of the lineup for the Vikings as Katie White doubled down the left field line. Sydney Moroney singled up the middle to bring in another run for Berry. Anna Jackson then singled through the left side and Hall reached first after being hit by another pitch to load the bases. Elly Bennett proceeded to double to left field to bring in two runs bringing the score to 6-0 at the end of the second.
After two scoreless innings, Paige Bennett homered to left field in the fifth. In the sixth, Anna Jackson reached first on a single to center and was brought in by a Frye double to center field. Latifa Madesko singled to right field to bring in Frye to account for the final difference.
White and Frye had strong games at the plate, with both going 2-for-3 with a walk.
Hall started in the circle for the Vikings and recorded 11 strikeouts over six innings for the win.
Game 2, Berry defeats Maryville 1-0: The only run scored by either team was in the top of the fifth inning when Frye homered over the right-center field fence to make it 1-0 for the Vikings.
The Vikings recorded only four hits the entire game, with two by Frye and one apiece by White and Jackson.
In the circle, Hannah Gore held Maryville to two hits and earned the win. She had 10 strikeouts against the Scots, with no runners getting past second base.
The Vikings will return to its home field Saturday to open Southern Athletic Association play against Sewanee with a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.