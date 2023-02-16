No. 5 Berry swept Covenant College in its season-opening doubleheader Tuesday afternoon at Kay Williams Field, winning 7-1 and 7-3.
Game 1: Berry 7, Covenant 1
After allowing a homer in the top of the first, Blair Hall doubled down the left field line in the second to get the rally started for Berry. Morgan Frye followed as she singled down the right field line to bring Hall home, putting the score at 1-1.
Jamie Jang drew a walk, and with Grace Hamilton coming on as a pinch runner, Hamilton stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error while Frye scored on the error. Katie Parker then singled to center field bringing in Hamilton and make the score 3-1 at the end of the second.
In the third inning, the Vikings' offense broke the game open as Paige Bennett hit a 3-run home run sending Frye and Hall home to bring the score to 6-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lauren Cothern doubled to center followed by Aleeya Thornton drawing a walk. Katie White then singled to bring Cothern home to bring the score to the final 7-1.
Hall went 3-for-3 at the plate and had five strikeouts as the starting pitcher for the Vikings, earning the win in the circle.
Game 2: Berry 7, Covenant 3
The Vikings put up a run in the first to get an advantage over Covenant as White drew a walk, stole two bases and scored as Hall hit a sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, Cothern singled up the middle to put a runner on base, later scoring as White hit a single to the shortstop. Hall then hit an RBI single to put the score at 3-0 at the end of the fourth.
The Vikings kept the momentum going as they scored two more runs in the fifth as Madison Hollis hit a double to left center scoring Sydney Moroney and Katie Parker.
Covenant brought in a few runs in the sixth to bring the score to 5-3, but Hannah Gore came in to shut the Scots down.
In the sixth, the Vikings loaded the bases for Anna Jackson, who hit a single to left field to bring in two more runs for the Vikings to make the final score 7-3.
White went 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles, Hollis finished with five strikeouts and Gore with four. Hollis added a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.
The Vikings will be on the road in Jackson, Miss. Saturday with a doubleheader against No. 6 Belhaven starting at 1 p.m.