A day after upsetting the No.6-ranked Division III team in the nation, the Berry men’s basketball team were upset victims themselves Thursday when the Vikings were handed a 62-58 setback by Carthage in the second and final game of the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn.
The loss, which comes on the heels of Berry’s win over No. 6 Wheaton on Wednesday, gives the Vikings a 9-2 overall record to close out the 2021 portion of their schedule.
Against Carthage (7-6), the Vikings found themselves behind early, trailing by as much as 15 points with 4:30 to go in the first half before cutting into the margin and face a 33-25 deficit at the half.
The Vikings managed to cut into the difference and take a 52-50 lead thanks to three-point play by Robbie Rusciano with 6:27 left to play, but the Firebirds out of Kenosha, Wisc., regained the lead for good with four minutes to go.
Berry, which was outscored by Carthage’s bench 27-9, was led by Owen Honroth’s 16 points, Austin Brooks had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael Johnson added 12 points.
Berry returns to action when the new year begins with a full slate of Southern Athletic Association games in 2022 with the Vikings hitting the road Friday, Jan. 7 to face Rhodes in Memphis, Tenn., and Sunday, Jan. 9 to face Hendrix in Conway, Ark.