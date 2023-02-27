After experiencing nothing other than that winning feeling since Dec. 20, Berry's 17-game win streak and season came to a unexpected, sudden and heartbreaking end on Sunday afternoon on its home court following a wild finish that resulted in an 86-82 loss to Sewanee in the SAA Championship Game.
Berry (25-3) led for much of the second half, but every time it pushed its lead out to multiple possessions in search of its third straight SAA title, Sewanee answered right back with a crucial bucket on numerous occasions, refusing to go away.
The Vikings got a dunk from Blake Campbell off a backdoor cut to the rim to go up 82-78 with 39.8 seconds remaining for what appeared to be at the time a defining moment in the team's championship coronation. But Sewanee (19-9) got a pair of free throws from Russ Marr on the opposite end with 28.2 left in the game, and after Berry missed the front end of a 1-and-1, the Tigers got the rebound, dribbled to their end of the court and called timeout, trailing 82-80.
Marr was fouled again with 12.8 seconds remaining, and he proceeded to make the first free throw but miss the second. The rebound was corralled by a Sewanee player and kicked out to an open Tre Corrigan, who buried what proved to be the game-winning 3-pointer.
Berry had one last chance as it dribbled up the court but turned the ball over in the lane, resulting in a Sewanee lay-up at the other end as time expired to leave the Vikings' bench and fans stunned while the Tigers' faithful swarmed the court in celebration.
"Credit to (Sewanee). They made timely 3s and continued to get downhill and attack and get to the free throw line in the second half," said Berry head coach Mick Hedgepeth. "They had some great possessions toward the end, and we had some where we didn't execute very well and it cost us in the end. Not getting a few crucial rebounds cost us too. Sewanee is a talented, well-coached team, and they made the plays to win it.
"I'm just heartbroken for our guys," added Hedgepeth, who finishes his first season at the helm at Berry. "We've proven over the last few months that we are the best team in our league and I think one of the best teams in the country. It's a shame we won't get the chance to play in the (NCAA) tournament."
As Hedgepeth alluded to, the Vikings were left out of the NCAA Division-III Tournament bracket when it was announced on Monday as Sewanee received the automatic bid from the SAA with the championship win, and Berry wasn't awarded an at-large berth.
Sewanee showed early in Sunday's championship affair that they were up for the challenge against the host Vikings, who went undefeated in conference play during the regular season to claim the No. 1 seed. The teams battled for control in the first half with neither being able to separate itself as the Tigers claimed a 42-41 lead at the half.
Berry started the second half strong with a 10-2 run to put the host up 51-44, but Sewanee responded quickly to get back within four thanks to a big 3-point play by Colin Kahl. The Vikings appeared to be pulling away once again as they went up 58-49 a little while later, but Sewanee answered with a 8-0 spurt to cut the deficit to one point. Marr had five of those eight points.
One more time late in the game Berry attempted to pull away as it led 80-73 with around two minutes to go, but Marr reeled off five straight points again to get his team back within two at 80-78 to set up the frantic finish.
Marr scored a game-high 31 points, including going 11-of-12 from the free throw line, en route to being named the tournament MVP. Kahl added 27 points, and Luka Avaliana scored 12. Corrigan was the fourth Tiger in double figures with 11, including three 3s.
Chase Ellis led the Vikings with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds for the double-double. Campbell scored 14, and Braxton Benham added 12. Owen Honroth scored 11, including three makes from beyond the arc, and Riley Costas scored 10 points to give Berry five in double figures.
Sewanee will take on North Park in the first round of the NCAA Tournament which starts on Friday.
The season comes to a close for Berry, but Hedgepeth said even though his team didn't get the ending it wanted, he has enjoyed every bit of his time with his first group as head coach.
"I couldn't be more blessed with my first year here," said Hedgepeth. "Our motto all year has been 'together,' and our team definitely embodies that. There are a lot of really sad guys in that locker room not just because we won't get to play in the tournament but because this journey together with this group is over. They loved coming to practice, playing together and just being together as a team. They loved being on a mission together. We're just really sad that it's over."