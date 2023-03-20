Berry handed No. 1 Birmingham Southern its second loss of the season with an 8-4 victory in the last game of a Southern Athletic Association series, totaling 10 hits Sunday afternoon at William R. Bowdoin Field.
Berry scored in the second inning to take the lead for the first time all weekend as Andrew Pendleton had a sacrifice fly to left field to score Joey Garcia after the Berry second baseman reached first on an error.
The Vikings stayed hot in the third as John Poist doubled to right and reached third on an error to start momentum for Berry. Nick Brunswick and Wesley Maxey reached first on walks to load the bases. Brunswick and Poist were then brought home after Garcia singled up the middle, followed by a John D'Amelio single down the left field line to score Maxey to bring the score to 4-0.
The Panthers (20-2, 5-1 SAA) brought in a run in the fourth to tighten the Berry lead to three. Berry (7-12, 2-4 SAA) answered with another two runs after Brunswick flied out to right to bring in Pendleton and Caleb Spikes via an error to put the score at 6-1 at the end of the fourth.
In the top of the fifth with two outs, Birmingham-Southern's Ian Hancock doubled to the right field fence where Brunswick bare-handed the ball off the wall to relay it in to Garcia for him to gun down the Panthers' Andrew Dutto at home to keep the five-run lead for the Vikings.
Birmingham-Southern brought across two runs in the sixth to trim the lead to three. Berry brought across another run as Garrett Lang singled up the middle bringing D'Amelio home for a score of 7-3.
Birmingham-Southern brought in another run in the seventh just for Berry to turn around and bring in one as well as Blake Hyman singled up the middle to bring in Poist to bring the score to the final margin.
Jackson Halla had a phenomenal day on the mound, getting the win for the Vikings pitching six innings adding four strikeouts to his tally, giving up nine hits and only allowing three runs. Tyler Cassidy got the save for the Vikings as he came in in the seventh inning, only allowing Panthers one run.
Lang ended the day going 2-for-3, and Poist and D'Amelio both went 2-for-4.
The Vikings will be back at home Tuesday afternoon with a start time of 3 p.m. against Emory University.