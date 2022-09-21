A five-goal outburst helped Berry stay unbeaten on the season as the Vikings defeated Piedmont 5-0 Tuesday evening at Bob Pearson Field.
With Piedmont down to 10 men after a denial of a goal scoring opportunity led to a red card, the Vikings (3-0-3) took advantage. In the 31st minute, a goal was scored by Nate Dulin, and assisted by striker Nathan Carlson to give Berry the lead. Seven minutes later, Carlson converted on a penalty kick to make it 2-0 at halftime.
The Vikings went all-in during the second half, adding three more goals to the final score. In the 48th minute, a goal was scored by midfielder Bear Crystal and was assisted by James Tribe.
Thirty minutes later, Tribe netted his first goal and was assisted by freshman Camden Park. The Vikings finished the game off in the 88th minute as Jacob Antoine scored his team-leading fourth goal with Park adding his second assist of the match.
Berry dominated in possession, with the Vikings having the ball 67 percent of the time in the first half. The first half saw Berry with 17 shots in all and seven on target. The Vikings ended up with a dozen shots on target for the game compared to just one for the Lions (0-4-3).
The Vikings will be back in action Saturday as they begin Southern Athletic Association play at Sewanee. Opening kick is set for 1 p.m.