Berry scored on the first possession of the game and never looked back, leading for almost the duration of a 78-62 victory over Oglethorpe Saturday night at The Cage Center in the Southern Athletic Association opener for both teams.
"I think we play really hard and we play together," said Berry head coach Mick Hedgepeth, who saw his team improve to 8-0 on the young season. "We've got areas to clean up, but overall, we play as a team and we play really hard and that's a lot of fun."
Braxton Benham started the game connecting on a jumper for the first of his game-high 19 points, and the Vikings were on their way. Up 18-13, Berry would hit on three 3-pointers as part of an 11-0 run to stretch the lead up to 18, 31-13, with 6:30 to go in the opening half. In all, eight Vikings scored in the opening 20 minutes as Berry led 40-25 at the halftime break.
The Berry lead was never less than 13 in the second half as Oglethorpe (3-3, 0-1) would see the deficit swell as high as 26 after a Ryan Segall lay-up with 8:43 left made it 65-39. The Stormy Petrels started to chip away with Berry's reserves in the game as the Vikings settled for a comfortable 16-point win.
Berry went 31-of-66 from the field in the game, hitting on 11 3-pointers. Ellis joined Benham in double-figures in scoring with 11 points. Thirteen Vikings saw action in the game with 11 getting in the scorebook.
Riley Costas and Michael Johnson tied for the team-lead in assists with five. As a unit, Berry had 19 assists.
"We've got a lot of guys that know how to share the basketball," Hedgepeth said. "When you have several of these types of games where guys are sharing the basketball and teammates are making shots, it makes for a good brand of basketball to watch."
A quirk of the SAA schedule is one league game in December before the rest of the 13 SAA games take place after the new year. Still, getting off to a good start and keeping momentum going is vital to Hedgepeth's squad.
"At this point in the year, they're all important games," Hedgepeth said. "Our goal is to perform well in our conference and hopefully compete for a conference championship, so that was a great start."
The Vikings will break for final exams before returning to action Dec. 14 in non-conference play at West Alabama. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
In the Berry women's matchup vs. Oglethorpe on Saturday:
Lee's late surge helps Berry open conference play on positive note
Kenadie Lee scored the game's final five points to lead Berry to a 52-51 victory in its Southern Athletic Association opener against Oglethorpe Saturday afternoon in The Cage Center.
In the last minute of the game with the Stormy Petrels (2-4, 0-1) ahead 48-47, Lee drained a three from the top of the key to put the Vikings ahead by two. Oglethorpe followed with a three the next trip down the floor to take the lead by one, 51-50, with 34.9 remaining.
As the clock wound down, Lee drove the ball into the paint and drew a foul heading up for a shot with 6.6 to go. The sophomore made both free throws to put Berry (4-4, 1-0) up 52-51. Oglethorpe's final shot would clang off the iron, and Ellie Gearing grabbed her fourth rebound of the game to secure the win.
"I looked up and got the open three, and I knew I had to jump on that opportunity," said Lee. "Then making free throws under pressure. Those are just things that have to get done."
Two players scored in the double figures, led by Elly Callahan with 15, and Lee with 13.
"We knew that we had to make a statement to the other teams, that we are here to win the conference this year," said Lee. "We're here to put our best foot forward."
The Vikings will next be in action next Saturday against Covenant College in The Cage Center with a 2 p.m. tip-off.