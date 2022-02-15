A Jack Poist single in the bottom of the 11th inning propelled the Vikings past the Owls of The Mississippi University for Women on Sunday afternoon in Berry's final game of the Millsaps Baseball Classic.
The extra innings win secured a perfect weekend record of 3-0 for the Vikings which included wins on Friday and Saturday night coming against Millikin and Huntingdon respectively. Pitching kept the Vikings competitive, as it had all weekend long. Strong performances from Charles Stephenson and Will Macolino paved the way for Mason Carnes to collect his first win of the young season.
Berry's 14-hit performance was bookended by a pair of hits from Poist who also tripled to open the game offensively for the Vikings, eventually coming around to score on an RBI groundout from Dalton Smith. MUW then responded with a run of their own in the top of the 2nd inning, tying the ball game.
The Vikings then broke the tie in the bottom of the 3rd on the backs of two singles from Berry's two most experienced hitters, seniors Dalton Smith and Spence Johns, making the lead 2-1. The lead held up until the top of the 6th inning when MUW plated two runs to take a one run advantage into the late innings.
On the mound, Stephenson tossed 5.1 innings, scattering four hits and giving up just two earned runs. Macolino bridged the gap with three strikeouts before handing the ball over to Carnes in the 8th, who would eventually strike out seven over four innings to close out the game.
The Berry lineup once again had the answer in the 7th, manufacturing a run via a Blake Hyman single and another RBI to the credit of Dalton Smith which would knot the game up at three a piece until the 11th inning.
After surrendering the potential game-winning run in the top of half of the 11th, hits from Levi Cloud, Hyman, and Poist proved fatal to the Owls as the Vikings walked it off to complete the weekend sweep.
In other recent local college sports action:
BASEBALL
Hawks take series after doubleheader split
The Shorter Hawks split a doubleheader with the Albany State University Golden Rams on Saturday afternoon at the Robert H. Ledbetter Baseball Complex. Shorter fell 8-6 in extra innings in game one and then defeated the Golden Rams 8-4 in five innings in the nightcap. With a split today and a win yesterday, Shorter won the series 2-1.
Shorter is now 5-2 on the season while Albany State is now 1-3.
Game 1, Shorter falls 8-6: Shorter fell 8-6 in extra innings to Albany State in game one of today's doubleheader.
The Hawks plated the first run of the game in the first after Lyndon Weaver grounded out to second to score Jacob Pajer.
The Golden Rams responded in the top of the second and plated two runs to take the lead.
Shorter tied the game in the bottom of the third after Norman Leon reached first on an error by the Albany State shortstop, driving in Donavan Frayer.
The game remained tied until Albany State plated two more runs in the top of the sixth. The Golden Rams then scored the game's next two runs in the top of the eighth.
Leon scored after Justin Barnes grounded out to the shortstop to plate the third run of game one for the Hawks in the bottom of the eighth.
A big ninth inning from the Hawks tied the game and sent it to extra innings. Barnes doubled to right to score Leon and Frayer to plate the inning's first two runs. Shortly after this, Pajer scored the final run of the inning on a wild pitch and tied the game.
Albany State answered back quickly and plated the final two runs of the game in the top of the 10th as Shorter did not score in the home half of the 10th.
Cameron Tilly went 2-for-4 with a walk. Barnes went 1-for-2 with three RBI. Pajer went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Leon went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
T.J. Laramie got the start for the Hawks in game one and tossed three innings, striking out two and giving up two runs on two hits and four walks. Andrew Asselin (L, 0-1) pitched 0.2 innings in relief and gave up no earned runs on two hits and had one strikeout.
Game 2, Shorter wins 8-4: The Hawks defeated the Golden Rams 8-4 in the nightcap of today's doubleheader.
Albany State plated the first three runs of game two in the top of the first.
Lyndon Weaver homered in the bottom of the second to plate the first run of game two for the Hawks.
Shorter plated three more runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead in game two. Cory Mason singled through the right side to score Norman Leon. Cameron Tilly scored on a wild pitch shortly after this to tie the game. Justin Barnes scored on a passed ball to plate the inning's final run, and this gave the Hawks a 4-3 lead.
The Golden Rams tied the game back in the top of the fourth courtesy of an RBI single.
However, the Hawks quickly took control and scored the game's final four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Tilly reached first on an error, and this scored Kody Krause for the inning's first run. Mason grounded out to second, and this scored Leon to plate the inning's second run. After a pitching change for Albany State, Barnes hit a two-run home run to score the game's final two runs.
Barnes went 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Mason went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Weaver went 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk.
Tyler McWillie got the start for the Hawks in game two. He tossed one inning, giving up two earned runs on two hits and two walks. James Colyer (W, 1-0) tossed three innings in relief, striking out three and giving up one run on two hits. Carson Cook closed the game for Shorter and tossed one inning, striking out two and giving up two hits.
SOFTBALL
Berry splits in opening doubleheader
No. 17 Berry had a shaky start to its doubleheader Sunday against Maryville, falling 9-6 in the opening game before rallying for a 9-1 run-rule win in game two.
"It was super-exciting to see them come together as a team in game two," said Berry head coach Emily Stanley. "Even in game one, we had a moment where we came together. We got the jitters out early. Maryville's a really solid team, but I'm really excited to see what we're going to be able to accomplish when we're all working together for one goal."
While Berry allowed nine runs in the first game, only two of the runs were earned. Sydney Moroney would be the offensive star of game one for Berry, going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. "I'm really excited about her fight," said Coach Stanley. "I think she's worked really hard and I'm excited to see how far she can go this year. I think [today's] just the beginning."
The Vikings were on the brink of being run-ruled in game one, but showed incredible resolve to plate five in the sixth inning and make it a 9-6 game. Moroney's second RBI single of the game brought home the first run of the inning, then a Riley Jackson double with the bases loaded cleared the pads to score three runs with the aid of a throwing error, making it 9-5. Anna Jackson's RBI single then brought home Riley Jackson to make it 9-6.
Berry would bring the tying run to the plate in the seventh, but the Vikings wouldn't be able to get the tying run across.
Madison Hollis (0-1) took the loss, allowing just two earned runs on nine hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Megan Ackerman (2-0) allowed 12 hits and one earned run (six total) in the victory.
Game two would be a much different story, as the Vikings strung together five-straight hits with two out to take a 3-0 lead. Morgan Frye, Katie Parker, and Grace Hamilton each had RBI hits in the frame.
Maryville (3-1) scored in the third, but the Vikings pushed across six in the fourth to put the game on the brink. With the bases loaded, a sacrifice fly by Moroney brought home the first run. A single by Riley Jackson scored the second run of the inning, then Anna Jackson's sacrifice fly brought in a run, with a throwing error adding a second tally. Paige Bennett then doubled to score Parker and Frye to make it 9-1. "We talk about baserunning all the time," said Coach Stanley. "We practice base running a lot, and we are aggressive. To see them buying in and taking those bases is awesome."
Maryville would get a runner on with no one out, but Emily Whitehead would finish what she started in the circle. With a runner in scoring position, Whitehead would get two pop outs and a fly out to end the game and give the Vikings the win.
Whitehead (1-0) earned the win in her first collegiate start. After striking out the first batter of her career looking, Whitehead fanned three more batters while allowing just one run on five hits. Macee Shults (1-1) allowed six runs in taking the loss.
Berry will be back in action Saturday at Piedmont in part of a tri-series with George Fox and host Piedmont.
TRACK AND FIELD
School records fall for Berry men in Birmingham
Berry D-III era records and other school records fell Saturday as the men's indoor track & field team competed at the Bulldog Open, hosted by Samford University at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala.
"It was the largest meet we had on our schedule and had over ten Division I schools, so it was our most competitive meet," BC head coach Luke Syverson said. "The distance group had another great meet with a lot of PR's after focusing on training the last several weekends."
Highlights for the men's squad included:
-Cameron Bensley winning the 5000m Run in a new personal-best and Berry D-III era-best with a 14:56.16. Bensley's time was 10 seconds better than second-place and also was better than two D-I runners.
-Alden McDonald placed third in the Pole Vault with a new personal-best of 4.57m, the second-best indoor mark in school history.
-Mason Robinson set a new school indoor record in the Weight Throw with a distance of 15.16m on his final throw of the finals.
-Connor Cole broke his own school record in the 60m Hurdles with a run of 8.61s.
-Jahari Jones had a run of 22.37s in the 200m Run to move to second all-time in school indoor history.
Some Vikings will be back in action this Friday at South Carolina, while others will begin to focus on the outdoor season.
Berry women have strong day at Samford Invitational
Berry's women's indoor track & field had another solid outing at the Samford Invitational at the Birmingham Crossplex Saturday in Birmingham, Ala., with several personal-bests set.
"It was a very solid, competitive meet to test where we are at the end of our indoor season," said BC head coach Luke Syverson. "I was impressed with how most of our team took advantage of that opportunity despite the challenges of an 11-hour meet."
Highlights for the women's team include:
-Hastings Gray finished fourth in the 5000m Run with a new personal-record of 18:56.24.
-Kammann Brown had indoor personal-bests in the Long Jump (5.20m) and High Jump (1.58m), finishing eighth in the latter event.
-Anna Rose placed behind mostly Division I runners with a personal-best of 5:22.94 in the Mile.
-Ashleigh Meeker placed ninth in the 3000m with 11:11.18.
-Avery Taylor and Brianna Waddell set personal-bests in the 400m Run with times of 1:00.16 and 1:01.67, respectively. Both times rank in Berry's top-five all-time.
While some athletes will compete in South Carolina this Friday at the final indoor meet of the season, most will start to focus on the outdoor portion of the season.