Berry's softball team found out its postseason destination Monday afternoon as the No. 10 Vikings were slotted to head to Greencastle, Ind., to face host DePauw in the 2022 Division III Softball Regionals. First pitch in Friday's contest is set for 4:30 p.m.
The Vikings will face a DePauw team that it played earlier in the season in Columbus, Ga., at the NFCA D3 Leadoff Classic. In the final game of the tournament for both teams, DePauw earned a 3-1 victory. At the time, the Tigers were the No. 1 team in the nation according to the NFCA Coaches Poll.
Since then, the Vikings marched through the Southern Athletic Association, earning the regular season and tournament championships to earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Championships. DePauw won the regular season of the North Coast Athletic Conference, but fell in the championship tournament to Hiram. The Tigers earned one of the 19 at-large bids to the event having won 28 of 29 games at one point in the season.
The regional in Greenwood will have a distinct Peach State/North Coast feel. DePauw is the host, with Hiram also heading back to the site of its conference tournament to play in the regional. Berry will travel north along I-75, as will Piedmont, which will travel from Demorest, Ga., for the regional.
Berry spent the second weekend of its season in Demorest with a tri-series against Piedmont and George Fox. Berry won its first game against the Lions, 10-4, but lost the finale the next day, 4-3.
By rankings in the May 2 edition of the NFCA Coaches Poll, DePauw is No. 6, the Vikings sit at No. 10, and Piedmont is No. 16.
Friday, May 13
Game 1: Piedmont v. Hiram, 2 p.m.
Game 2: DePauw v. Berry, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Game 3: Game 1 winner v. Game 2 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 loser v. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 loser v. Game 4 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
Game 6: Game 3 winner v. Game 5 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner v. Game 6 loser, 2:30 p.m.
In other recent Berry sports news:
GOLF
Berry's Stafford named All-Region
Honors continued to come in for Berry's men's golf team today as Jack Stafford was named to the 2022 NCAA Division III PING All-Region Team for Region 4. The announcement was made by the Golf Coaches Association of America Tuesday afternoon.
Before the start of the NCAA Championship, Stafford was ranked No. 50 in the Golfstat individual rankings. His adjusted scoring average in the Golfstat rankings was 73.88. Against players ranked from 51-100 in the Golfstat rankings, the freshman was 25-10 in head-to-head competition. He was also 10-9 against opponents ranked No. 26-50.
A First Team All-Southern Athletic Association honoree in 2022, Stafford also received SAA Men's Golfer of the Week accolades after finishing in a tie for seventh at the Wynlakes Invitational Mar. 28-29.