Berry College head men's soccer coach Richard Vardy has released the schedule for the 2022 season. The schedule features a full plate of Southern Athletic Association play and a West Coast trip to California.
"We're really excited about this season. We have 12 incoming freshmen, so it'll be a little different feel to the team, but I think being able to start off with a trip to California is going to be great for our team both on and off the field," said Coach Vardy. "We're also super excited to have a good balance of home and away this season and we're looking forward to playing in front of our home fans."
After opening the regular season on September 3 against the University of La Verne in California, Berry stays out west to take on Occidental College. The Vikings will then travel home for a four-game homestand as they take on Transylvania, Covenant, Maryville, and Piedmont University.
The Vikings will then have a four-day break before beginning SAA play. The Vikings first conference match will be away against Sewanee Tigers. They'll then travel back to Georgia where they'll have a quick break from conference play to take on LaGrange on the road.
The Vikings will then have a week off before heading home to resume SAA play against the Colonels of Centre College. The Vikings last non-conference game will be on the road against the Huntingdon Hawks.
Following that match, Berry will have two more road games against Birmingham-Southern and Millsaps.
Berry will then head home for the remainder of the season taking on Rhodes, Hendrix (Senior Day), and their final game of the regular season on October 22 with Oglethorpe.
For the Vikings' full 2022 schedule, visit this link.