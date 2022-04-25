The No. 12 Berry Vikings topped the Hendrix Warriors 12-0 once again on Saturday afternoon at Kay Williams Field, advancing to the Southern Athletic Association championship series next weekend on their home field.
Berry (27-11) got on the board early in the second inning when Morgan Frye slid home on a sacrifice bunt from Shelby Daniel. Aleeya Thornton made the score 2-0 in the third inning, but the offense would later go on to explode for the rest of the game as the Warriors used four different pitchers attempting to slow down the red hot offense.
The efforts wouldn't work as Blair Hall singled to right field, scoring both Anna Jackson and Frye to make it 4-0.
The Vikings scored eight total runs in the fifth inning alone. Katie White hit a solo homer out to left center, and Anna Jackson followed with a two-run homer of her own, making it 7-0.
Grace Hamilton, Abbey Gamble, Sydney Moroney, Thornton and White all scored following the home runs, ending the game early.
Emily Whitehead (5-3) secured the win in the circle, pitching three innings, and striking out two batters. Hannah Gore finished out the day pitching in the last two innings, striking out two batters as well.
The team ended the day with 13 hits and zero errors.
The Vikings will host the final round of the Southern Athletic Association Championship at Kay Williams Field. Dates and times will be released when information is made available.
In Berry's previous game on Friday:
Hall's perfect game leads Berry past Hendrix
History was made on Friday at Kay Williams Field as Blair Hall pitched the first seven-inning perfect game in program history against Hendrix with Berry earning a 5-0 victory in a winner's bracket game at the Southern Athletic Association Softball Championship Berry Pod.
Both teams went through three innings scoreless. Though Berry (26-11, 15-3) had three hits, it couldn't seem to find the key hit to score a run. That changed in the fourth when Aleeya Thornton doubled, scoring Hall to give her team the first lead of the tournament.
In the fifth, Morgan Frye singled, scoring Riley Jackson, pushing all the momentum to the Vikings. They broke the game open shortly after, forcing the Warriors to make a pitching change. Shelby Daniel, Hall and Abbey Gamble all drove in runners to complete the inning with four runs.
In her first season with the Vikings, Hall (7-2) went the distance, striking out five. Berry recorded 10 hits on the day offensively, while defensively, Frye recorded 14 put-outs at first base as the Warriors put the ball in play but couldn't get anything past the Vikings' defense.