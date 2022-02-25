No. 23 Berry will play host to the final two rounds of the Southern Athletic Association Championship this weekend at The Cage Center.
The semifinal round will take place this Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at 4:00 p.m., with four teams vying for two spots in Sunday’s championship game. Sunday’s 2 p.m. championship game will determine who wins the conference’s post-season crown and who wins the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA D-III Championship.
Berry earned the right to host the SAA Championship by winning the regular season championship with an 11-1 record in SAA play. That one loss came against Oglethorpe, which will enter the semifinals as the No. 2 seed in the event. OU defeated the Vikings earlier this season in Atlanta, 83-80, with Berry avenging the loss in the regular season finale at The Cage Center, 62-58.
The No. 3 seed for the event is Hendrix, which had a 9-5 record in conference play. The Warriors enter having won four games in a row, including a 90-42 win over Rhodes in the quarterfinal round.
Birmingham-Southern rounds out the four teams that will vie for the conference title. The Panthers were 6-7 in conference play, but will face a Berry team that they played tightly in the regular season. Berry won in Birmingham, Ala., in the regular season, 77-74, then won the return trip at The Cage Center, 81-75.
Live stats will be available for each of the games, in addition to live video.
Schedule
Saturday, February 26: (Game 1) Berry vs. Birmingham-Southern — 4 p.m.
(Game 2) Oglethorpe vs. Hendrix — 6 p.m.
Sunday, February 27: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner — 2 p.m.
In other Berry basketball news:
Berry women head to Memphis for SAA semis
Berry’s women’s basketball team will travel to Memphis, Tenn., and the campus of Rhodes College this weekend for the Southern Athletic Association Championship semifinals and finals.
The Vikings (17-8, 10-3 SAA) enter the semifinal round as the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Berry reached the semifinals following a 50-42 win over Sewanee in the quarterfinal round last Sunday at The Cage Center.
Berry will play in the 5 p.m. contest against No. 6-seeded Oglethorpe (9-17). In the regular season finale last Wednesday, the Vikings were able to grind out a 45-42 home win over OU.
The top seed for the tournament is Rhodes (21-2), which completed an undefeated regular season in 2021-22 in SAA play. The Lynx will face No. 4-seed Centre in the 3 p.m. game, with the winner of that game facing the winner of the Berry/Oglethorpe game Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Live video and live stats for the games will be available via RhodesLynx.com.