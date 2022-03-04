ATLANTA — Berry was one of the hottest teams in the nation, going into the NCAA Division III Tournament as winners of its last 14 straight games.
It ran into a team that was even hotter Friday, however, as they saw their season come to an untimely end.
The Vikings fell to Wabash 91-79 on Friday afternoon at Emory University in the first round of the tournament as the Little Giants took a lead late in the first half and never relinquished in thanks in large part to the play of their two senior guards Jack Davidson and Tyler Watson, who combined to score 63 points to extend their winning streak to 21 games.
Berry (23-3) got off to a strong start in the contest building a 10-point lead at one point early in the first half at 19-9, but Wabash started to chip away with Davidson and Watson both coming up with big buckets and free throws. With Berry leading 30-24 with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half, the Little Giants reeled off a 15-3 run to shift the momentum and the lead in their favor at 39-33. The Vikings responded with four straight points at the free throw line from Chase Ellis to cut the deficit back to four, but Wabash then ended the half with four free throws of their own to go to the locker room with a 43-37 lead.
In the second half, Wabash went up by 10 multiple times, but Berry responded by going on multiple runs to answer and get back in the game. After the Little Giants went up 61-51, Berry battled right back with seven straight points to cut the deficit to three and a few minutes later got as close as two at 63-61. Wabash once again went up by 10 at 71-61, but the Vikings wouldn’t go away as they continued to fight and got within six at 83-77 with a little more than two minutes to go.
The Little Giants iced the game however as Davidson and Watson combined to go 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the final minutes.
“It’s been our mantra all year is to keep battling,” said Berry head coach Trevor Lydic. “It really was a great game. Both teams battled, and they had a couple guys get hot. Give them credit. Their coaching staff did a great being prepared for us. It was a really tough matchup.”
Davidson scored a game-high 34 points for Wabash, including going 12-of-14 at the line in the game as he took advantage of Berry’s foul trouble. Watson added 29 points of his own, including hitting four 3-pointers.
“I’ve watched a bunch of their games, and the way they play, I’m not sure how they lost any games,” said Lydic. “Those two guards are great players. They can beat you off the bounce and make shots too. I was hoping we could slow them down some, but 34 and 29 isn’t really slowing them down.”
Kellen Schreiber was also in double figures for the Little Giants with 14 points, and he shared the team lead in rebounding with seven, which was the same number of rebounds Davidson and Watson pulled down as well. Edreece Redmond added seven points.
Berry’s top scorer was Ellis who scored 24 points, including several big buckets in the second half to keep his team within striking distance. Austin Brooks added 17 points despite dealing with foul trouble in the first half, and Owen Honroth scored 16 points. Blake Campbell added eight points off the bench.
Lydic said despite things not ending the way he wanted them to with the first-round loss, he is proud to be a part of this year’s team and all they accomplished.
“This is my 20th year in college basketball in some form, and I told the guys after the game that this team will always have a piece of my heart for the rest of my life,” said Lydic. “Coming in as the interim head coach after being an assistant last year, the guys had to buy into me, and they did. I was able to get the most out of them. I’m proud of how we competed, and I was truly blessed to be a part of this team. Of course I wanted us to go further in the tournament, but I’m proud of what we did this year.”
Wabash moves on to the second round on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. where they will take on host Emory, who defeated Averett on Friday night 65-60.