The No. 7-ranked Berry Vikings (25-5) 2022 NCAA Tournament run was halted by No. 16-ranked Transylvania (28-5), falling in four sets (25-16, 21-25, 26-28, 21-25) in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday evening.
Despite the loss, Peyton Breissinger and Jazzy Innis both put up big numbers on offense. Breissinger had a double-doubled with 19 kills and 11 digs, and Innis recorded 18 kills herself.
The Vikings overwhelmed the Pioneers in the first set, cruising to a 25-16 win. Innis made it 9-3 early on, setting the tone for the remainder of the set. Emily Rapach served up an ace after a seven-point scoring run to make it 19-6.
Transylvania took the second set, evening the match 25-21. Berry was unable to run away with the score like the previous set, after the Pioneers put down four straight kills and led 9-5. The Vikings were unable to catch up with Transylvania after an attack error further increased the Pioneer lead to 21-15.
The Pioneers took the third set 28-26 where there were nine tied scores and six lead changes between the two teams. Rapach gave her team a comfortable lead of 17-11, dumping a kill over. But Transylvania came marching back, coming within a one-point deficit at 20-19. A four-point run gave them the lead at a critical time at 23-22.
The Pioneers were able to keep the Vikings at a two to three point deficit throughout the fourth set. Berry was finally able to tie things up at 20 apiece thanks to an Innis ace, forcing Transylvania into a timeout. The Pioneers would then go on a four point-run to take the fourth set 25-21 and seal the match.
Rapach reached another career milestone in the contest, recording her second straight season with 1000 assists.
The Vikings conclude their season with their impressive 25-5 record, 13-1 mark in SAA play and also as SAA champs for the second straight season.
In earlier action from the regional:
Vikings cruise to second-round victory
No. 7-ranked Berry swept Carnegie Mellon on Friday night in three sets (25-23, 25-14, 25-18) in Round 2 of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament Transylvania Regional.
It marked only the second time a team has swept Carnegie Mellon all season.
The Vikings (25-4) took the first set 25-23, with the two teams finding themselves tied 12 times. Berry was unable to pull away from the Tartans, as the second-seeded team in the region matched whatever the Vikings cooked up on offense.
Jazzy Innis gave her team a three point lead 20-17 on a kill, putting the Set 1 win in Berry's sights, but the Tartans managed to fight their way back to tie it at 21 apiece. Carnegie Mellon took a 23-22 lead, but a service error and an Emily Rapach service ace gave Berry set point. A bad set by the Tartans during the next rally handed the Vikings the set at 25-23.
Berry jumped out in front of the Tartans 10-6 thanks to a kill from Peyton Breissinger in the second set. From there, the Vikings kept Carnegie Mellon at arm's length, with Molly Bergin delivering an unreturnable attack, making it 16-10 Vikings. Four straight points put Berry at a 22-13 lead, putting the set out of reach for the Tartans.
The Tartans made key mistakes early on in the third set as Berry doubled its lead to 12-6. Carnegie Mellon fought back to come within reach of the Vikings at 18-17, but that would be the closest they would come to Berry all set, before the Vikings put down four straight kills to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Innis led the team with 13 kills and hitting .480, while Breissinger double-doubled with 10 kills and 13 digs.