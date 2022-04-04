After splitting a Southern Athletic Association doubleheader with Centre on Saturday, the Vikings exploded for 16 runs on 16 hits, run-ruling the Colonels 16-3 after just seven innings of play.
Levi Cloud buried the Colonels with his third-inning grand slam, finishing with six RBIs on the day.
The Vikings were held scoreless through two innings. The first outburst came in the third when singles from Zachary Hardee and Jack Poist finally opened the frame. A defensive lapse on an RBI fielder's choice from Spence Johns then scored both baserunners to make the score 2-0. John D'Amelio later singled in Johns and began an epic two out rally. Trace Cate and John Poist were issued free bases and set the table for Levi Cloud who, on a full count pitch, sent a no-doubter over the left field wall, making the score 7-0 entering the fourth.
The top of the lineup was due back up for the Vikings in the fourth inning which paved the way for three more runs. Jack Poist registered his second hit in as many innings and later came around to score on an RBI sacrifice fly from Wesley Wade. Two of the five errors committed by the Colonels would come in this half inning and two more runs would come across to score as a result, putting Centre down by 10.
A three-run blast from Centre in the fifth inning would be their only offense for the day. The Vikings would negate that effort and dash all hope of a comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning. Singles from Hardee, Johns and Wade spelled trouble for the Colonels with just one out. Andrew Pendleton then recorded his team-leading fifth triple of the season, collecting two RBIs. Cloud then completed the hardest leg of the cycle, tripling home Dalton Smith and Nick Brunswick, making the score 16-3.
The Vikings only scored in three innings but hang three crooked numbers, as they batted around in the third and fifth innings.
Tyler Cassidy improved to 4-2 on the year with Sunday's win, going a career-best six innings pitched and striking out three. The nine-hole hitter Zachary Hardee finished the weekend 7-for-12 with six runs scored.
While still atop the SAA standings, the Vikings will host the LaGrange Panthers on Tuesday at 6 P.M.
In Saturday's doubleheader between Berry and Centre:
Berry splits doubleheader vs. Colonels
In one of those unique days that only baseball can provide, Berry earned a 13-3 win over Centre in a game shortened to eight innings by run rule. In the next game, Berry came off the deck to tie the game and send it to extras before falling 7-4 in a nine inning game scheduled for seven.
Game 1: Berry 13, Centre 3 (eight innings): Berry scored in seven of the eight innings it came to bat as the Vikings shortened the game by an inning with a 13-3 win over Centre.
Wesley Wade started the scoring with a double down the line in right to plate Jack Poist and make it 1-0 in the first. After Centre tied the score in the second, Wade put the Vikings on top with a sacrifice fly in the third to score Zachary Hardee, making it 2-1.
Centre tied the score again in the fourth, but the Vikings took the lead for good with two in the fourth on a Trace Cate two-run single. Andrew Pendleton would triple one inning later to score Spence Johns and make it 5-2.
In the sixth, Centre pulled within two, but the Vikings would open the flood gates, scoring four in the bottom of the inning. After a Poist sacrifice fly for a run, Wade doubled home another run to make it 7-3. A two-run single off the bat of Pendleton stretched the lead to six, capping the inning at 9-3 for the Vikings.
In the seventh, the Vikings tacked on three more runs on RBIs from Dalton Smith, Poist and Johns, making it 12-3. The game would come to an end one inning later as pinch hitter Nick Brunswick singled home the game-ending run with the bases loaded.
Patrick O'Rourke improved to 3-0 on the season with his first win in six starts. The hurler gave up three runs on nine hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
Game 2: Centre 7, Berry 4: Berry saw its seven-game winning streak snapped with a 7-4 loss in extra innings to Centre.
The Vikings (20-8, 9-2 SAA) were playing from behind for most of the game, falling behind 2-0 after two innings and 4-1 after five innings. In the sixth, Berry finally started stringing hits together, with an infield hit by Dalton Smith scoring Joey Garcia to cut the deficit to 4-2. Still, the Vikings trailed heading to the final at bat.
Down to their last out, the Vikings came storming back. Walks to Spence Johns and Wesley Maxey brought up Andrew Pendleton. The catcher would send a drive deep to the gap in left center, falling just short of the wall but plenty deep enough to bring home both runners, tying the game 4-4.
After a scoreless eighth, Centre (11-16, 3-8 SAA) sent eight batters to the plate in the ninth, scoring three of them to take a 7-4 lead. From there, the Vikings would only manage one runner in the bottom of the ninth as the Vikings took their second loss at home this season.
Mason Carnes took the loss for the Vikings after pitching a perfect eighth but seeing the Colonels put together three runs on three hits in the ninth.