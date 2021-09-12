If the Berry football team was looking to improve offensively in its second outing of the young season, the Vikings did just that.
Thanks to a solid run game, one that rolled up 301 yards on the ground, Berry improved their record to 2-0 with a 34-21 non-conference win over host LaGrange.
Berry, which now turned its attention to a road showdown next week at No. 2-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday at 1 p.m., ended the day compiling 443 yards in total offense as the Vikes broke out to a 31-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Freshman running back Brandon Cade led the rushing charge for Berry leading all ballcarriers with 96 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown. Jackson Clouatre added another 58 yards on just nine carries, and Josh Rogers rushed for 57 yards on eight carries and had a TD.
Quarterback Gavin Gray opened the scoring hitting Carmeron Kawa with a 29-yard scoring pass, while Hunter Kautz also ran for a touchdown.
Matthew Syverson added his foot to the scoring surge hitting a 32-yard field goal and converting all four extra points, while Christian Rivera also connected on a 23-yard FG.
Berry's defense shut down LaGrange's ground game giving up just 53 rushing yards.