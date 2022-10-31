For the second year in a row, Berry won the Southern Athletic Association Men's Cross Country Championship, with Bradshaw Lathbury repeating as individual champion and SAA Runner of the Year.
At times, it seemed as though Lathbury was running on a different course. Crossing the finish line in 25:16.5, Lathbury won the race by more than 40 seconds and beat his time from last year's race by more than 35 seconds.
Much like last year, the main competition was between Berry and Oglethorpe for the team trophy. Lathbury's impressive time gave the Vikings the lead with a single point, with finishers from Rhodes, Oglethorpe and Centre across the line in the next three spots.
Oglethorpe would take the fifth spot to take the lead, but Abhi Aurobindo crossed in sixth with a time of 26:22, with Grady Coppock finishing five seconds behind to give Berry three finishers in the top seven and a lead in the team standings.
Oglethorpe's next finisher crossed in eighth, but Ben Hanlon's 26:31.2 was good enough for ninth place, meaning the Vikings needed just one more runner to cross to complete their scoring.
Oglethorpe's next runner was in 10th, meaning that the next racer across the line from either school would likely give the win to their team. Just the same as last year, that fifth finisher would be wearing navy blue and white, as Dom De Lillo finished in 11th place with a 26:40.9 to clinch the team title for Berry with 34 points.
To put the icing on the cake, Joey Kowalczewski finished in 12th, just half a second behind De Lillo. Brody Wallace came home in 16th as the final two members of Berry's squad finished in front of Oglethorpe's fifth finisher in 21st place.
Berry's top five ran the course in Hoover, Ala., in a time of 2:11:17, with only 1:24 separating Lathbury from Wallace on the timer.
Lathbury earned SAA Runner of the Year and First Team All-SAA honors for his win, while Aurobindo, Coppock and Hanlon each got Second Team All-SAA recognition. Honorable Mention All-SAA recognition went to De Lillo and Kowalczewski.
In the SAA women's championship race on Saturday:
Berry women take second as a team
Berry had one of its best races of the season Saturday in Hoover, Ala., at the Southern Athletic Association Women's Cross Country Championship as the Vikings placed second in the field of eight schools.
Asena Anderson led the Vikings with a seventh place finish in a time of 24:15.2, earning Second Team All-SAA honors in the process. The Vikings came in second behind perennial power Centre, but edged Rhodes for the second spot by just four points.
After Anderson's finish, a trio of Vikings would cross the line in a pack before the clock hit 25 minutes. Norine Moore was 13th with a time of 24:48.4, Hastings Gray was 14th in 24:51.2 and Emma Lambert was 15th in 24:56.8.
Berry had a two-point advantage over Rhodes with four runners across the line for each school, likely giving second place to the school that had the next runner to finish. That came when Anna Ayers made it across in 25:48.1, finishing the meet in 24th place in the points to give Berry the four-point edge for the silver spot.
Centre placed four runners on the SAA First Team in the meet. Moore, Gray, and Lambert each earned SAA Honorable Mention recognition for finishes in the Top 15.