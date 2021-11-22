The Berry College men's basketball team kept its early-season record perfect when the Vikings defeated the LaGrange Panthers 88-74 in the final game of the Viking Tip-Off Classic tournament Sunday afternoon at the Cage.
The win non-conference win improves the Vikings to 4-0 heading into a road trip Wednesday when Berry visits Huntingdon.
Against the Panthers, the Vikings started out playing fast and aggressive on offense to break out to a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes. LaGrange struggled to score and the Vikings capitalized off that.
Staying consistent with Saturday night's performance that saw the Vikings connect from long range in a victory over Warren Wilson, Berry continued to fire off three-pointers, hitting 55 percent of its treys in the first half.
Most of the points, however, came from inside the paint where the Vikings shot 62 percent from the field.
Berry ended the half with a comfortable 50-32 lead as Riley Costas led the team with nine points while Austin Brooks followed with eight.
In the second half, the Panthers continued to lack answers for Brooks and the Vikings. With six minutes left, LaGrange pulled to within 11 points of Berry, but a Chase Ellis dunk off an assist from Michael Johnson kept the visitors in check.
LaGrange managed to pull to within nine points with under three minutes to play, but again the Vikings responded when Ellis converted a traditional three-point play and Johnson connected for a three-pointer to pull away.
Brooks led the team with 18 points, Costas added 15, and Ellis and Blake Campbell finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Vikings had 56 points in the paint and outrebounded the Panthers 42-27.
In other recent Berry Men's basketball action:
Vikings earn convincing win over Warren Wilson
The Berry college men's basketball team defeated Warren Wilson 86-60 in the Vikings home opener in the Cage Center on Saturday night during the Viking Tip-off tournament.
The 3-0 Vikings took a few minutes to get in their scoring groove, but when they did, they came out swinging with a barrage of three-pointers. By the end of the first half, Berry was shooting 50 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
When the Vikings stole all momentum from Warren Wilson, they didn't look back, ending the half up 39-25, with Blake Campbell leading the Vikings with 12 points at the break.
Coming into the second half, the Vikings remained on fire with the hot hand and over the first five minutes of the second half Berry was shooting 55 percent of their treys, and wasn't letting up and held as much as a 30-point lead.
Blake Campbell led the Vikings with 22 points on the night, and DJ Estes behind him with nine points.
The Vikings ended the night with 43 rebounds – Austin Brooks and Riley Costas had seven boards each – and shot 47% from the field.
LaGrange defeated Oglethorpe 89-75 in the first game of the Tipoff.