A challenging season opener highlights the 2023 Berry men's lacrosse schedule, released by head coach Curtis Gilbert Wednesday.
The Vikings will begin the season with a neutral site game Feb. 5 against Salisbury University in Greensboro, N.C. The Sea Gulls went 20-2 in 2022, reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship.
After the early contest, the Vikings will be idle for ten days before opening up Valhalla Stadium against in-state rival LaGrange. Opening faceoff Feb. 15 is set for 6 p.m. against the Panthers. Berry has defeated LaGrange in the only two contests between the schools, including a 13-7 win last year on the road. Three days later, the Vikings welcome Greensboro for a Feb. 18 showdown. The squads haven't met since 2014, which the Vikings won 12-5.
Berry closes out the month in Baltimore against Goucher Feb. 25. The Vikings and the Gophers have never met on the lacrosse field.
To begin March, the Vikings will play host to Bridgewater on Friday, Mar. 3. Scheduled to be the first game ever between the two schools on the men's lacrosse field, it will be the third game of the season for the Eagles as Bridgewater begins its season with three games in the state.
Berry's final two non-conference games of the season will be March 8 and 10 as the Vikings travel to Lexington, Ky., for a pair of games at Transylvania. On the eighth, the Vikings will face the Pioneers at 4 p.m. Two days later, the Vikings play a neutral-site game against Baldwin Wallace. Berry has a 3-0 mark all-time against Transylvania, while the Vikings have never played Baldwin Wallace.
Southern Athletic Association play begins Mar. 18 in Danville, Ky., as the Vikings take on Centre. Six days later, the gates of Valhalla open to welcome back the Vikings as the play Hendrix in another SAA contest. On Mar. 26, the Vikings and Rhodes will play here, with faceoff set for 1 p.m.
April begins with a pair of SAA road games. First, the Vikings travel to face Birmingham-Southern in Birmingham, Ala., Apr. 2 at 2 p.m. On Apr. 8, Berry will head to face Sewanee in Sewanee, Tenn., with opening faceoff set for 2 p.m. against the defending SAA Champions.
The final SAA regular season game for the Vikings takes place Apr. 16 at 1 p.m. with the Vikings playing host to in-state rival Oglethorpe. Berry is 10-0 all-time against the Stormy Petrels.
The quarterfinal round of the SAA Championships will take place the weekend of Apr. 22, with the top two seeds earning a bye into the semifinal round. The regular season champions will host the semifinal and championship rounds the following weekend.