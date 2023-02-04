Berry will look to continue its tradition on the diamond in 2023 as head coach David Beasley has released the schedule for the upcoming season.
The Vikings will commence the season with a doubleheader serving as the home opener versus Pfeiffer on Feb. 18 and a single game on Feb. 19 at William R. Bowdoin Field. The Vikings swept the series against the Falcons last season.
After the opening weekend, the Vikings will host Maryville on Feb. 21. Berry split a pair of games last season with the Scots.
Berry will close out the month in Kannapolis, North Carolina, for the 2023 Division III College Showcase featuring Marietta College on Feb. 23, Denison on Feb. 24, Susquehanna on Feb. 25 and Washington and Lee on Feb 26.
The Vikings will return home and begin the month of March with a weekend series versus Greensboro on March 3-5. Berry defeated the Pride 12-11 last season in the Berry Invitational.
The Vikings will head to Maryville, Tennessee, for a return contest at Maryville on March 7. Berry will then travel to Memphis, Tennessee, and take on Rhodes for a weekend series March 10-11 to open Southern Athletic Association play. Berry won the regular season series with the Lynx, but fell in the SAA championship.
On March 14, William R. Bowdoin Field will welcome the Vikings as they host Covenant, with Berry returning the trip April 11. Berry had a pair of wins over the Scots last season.
A weekend series from March 17-18 sees the Vikings host perennial SAA rival Birmingham-Southern. Berry will also host Emory on March 21.
The Vikings will travel to Atlanta for their last road contest of the month to take on Oglethorpe in SAA play March 24-25. Berry swept the season series from the Stormy Petrels last season.
The Vikings will return to William R. Bowdoin Field for a midweek contest versus LaGrange on March 28, with the Vikings going to LaGrange April 4. The Panthers swept Berry in two midweek matchups last season.
The Vikings will hit the road to start the month of April with a weekend series against Sewanee on April 1-2. Berry swept the series against the Tigers. After the LaGrange trip, the Vikings will return home to host Millsaps for a weekend series April 7-8. Berry won the series against the Majors 2-1 last season.
The Vikings will square off against Hendrix for their final home series April 14-15. The Warriors defeated Berry 2-1 in the series last season in Arkansas.
The Vikings conclude their regular season with a road trip to Danville, Kentucky, to take on Centre for a weekend series April 21-22, ending SAA play for 2023. Berry won the series last season 2-1 against the Colonels.
The Vikings will have a week of preparation before the SAA championships begin April 29.