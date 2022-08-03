Berry College head men's basketball head coach Mick Hedgepeth has announced the upcoming schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The schedule features a strong slate of non-conference opponents to help the team gear up for its defense of the Southern Athletic Association Championship.
"Our team is excited about the 2022-2023 schedule. Highlighted by away contests with two top-20 programs from last season, neutral site competitions against two strong Old Dominion Athletic Conference teams, as well as three back-to-backs, we expect the challenging nature of our pre-conference schedule will prepare us well for SAA play and beyond," stated Coach Hedgepeth.
The Vikings open up on November 8th at home against the neighboring Huntingdon Hawks. The Vikings will then travel down to Montgomery for a day to face the LaGrange Panthers on the 12.
Berry will then have a quick turnaround as they play at Huntingdon in a rematch on November 12th.
The Vikings then have a three game homestand from November 15-26 where they take on Belhaven, Warren Wilson, and Pfeiffer University. Next, Berry will travel to Maryville on November 29 before coming back home for their first SAA game and a rematch of the 2022 Southern Athletic Association Championship against Oglethorpe University December 3.
Berry will then go on a four-game road stint facing Roanoke, Hampden-Sydney, Piedmont, and Emory from December 19-30.
The Vikings final game before SAA play will be against top-25 ranked Emory December 30.
Berry will begin a full slate of conference play with back-to-back games on the road against Millsaps and Birmingham-Southern January 6 and 8. The Vikings will then travel back home January 13 and 15 to take on Sewanee and Centre before heading back on the road to take on Hendrix and Rhodes January 20 and 22.
Berry then is back home for four more games against Hendrix, Rhodes, Millsaps, and Birmingham-Southern spanning from January 27 to Senior Night on February 5.
The Vikings will close out their season with three-straight road games at Sewanee on February 10, then Centre on February 12, and finally at Oglethorpe on February 15.
After the season and seeding is decided, Berry will head to the SAA Championships, with the opening round hosted by the highest four seeds and the semifinals and finals hosted by the highest seed remaining after the quarterfinals. The tournament runs February 19-26.