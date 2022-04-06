Berry College head football coach Tony Kunczewski has released the schedule for the 2022 season on the gridiron for the Vikings. The schedule features a full slate of Southern Athletic Association contests and a visit to Valhalla by perennial national power Wisconsin-Whitewater.
"We're really excited to welcome one of the best programs in Division III to Valhalla this year," said coach Kunczewski. "Our fans help to make Valhalla one of the best atmospheres for college football at our level in the country. The rest of our schedule is challenging like always. Hopefully, we'll perform to the best of our abilities and give the fans plenty to cheer about this season."
After opening at Maryville Sept. 3, the Vikings will host in-state rival LaGrange Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. in the home opener at Valhalla. The following week, 2021 national semifinalist Wisconsin-Whitewater visits Valhalla for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Last season marked the 14th time in 16 seasons and 17th time overall that the Warhawks have reached the NCAA D-III National Tournament. The program has won 38 conference championships all-time, in addition to six national championships all-time. The Vikings traveled to play Wisconsin-Whitewater last season, with the hosts taking a 39-7 victory.
Following an open week, the Vikings begin SAA play Oct. 1 at Birmingham-Southern, with Berry looking for a measure of revenge following a 21-3 home loss to the Panthers last season. Mountain Day comes Oct. 8 when the Vikings play host to Rhodes in what is traditionally one of the biggest days of the year on the Berry campus. The Vikings have won the last seven meetings with the Lynx.
Berry travels to face Centre Oct. 15 to continue SAA action, with the Vikings holding a 5-4 record all-time against the Colonels. The longest trip of the season follows Oct. 22 when the Vikings head to San Antonio, Texas, to face Trinity University. The Vikings head back home to take on Millsaps Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. Berry has won the last six games against the Majors.
Berry makes its shortest road trip of the season when it heads up Monteagle to face Sewanee in Sewanee, Tenn., Nov. 5. The Vikings have not allowed a point in their last two meetings with the Tigers. The regular season comes to an end Nov. 12 when Berry plays host to Hendrix. The Vikings have won eight straight against the Warriors including a 21-20 win in the SAA Championship game in the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season.
Berry 2022 Schedule
Sept. 3: at Marville, TBA
Sept. 10: Lagrange, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17: Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Birmingham-Southern, TBA
Oct. 8: Rhodes College, 6 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Centre, TBA
Oct. 22: at Trinity, TBA
Oct. 29: Millsaps, 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Sewanee, TBA
Nov. 12: Hendrix, 2 p.m.