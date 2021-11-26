Even though their historic season ended a week ago, the Berry volleyball team continued to add to its accomplishments when the Vikings were ranked as the nation’s No. 7 Division III team, the highest ever for the program, in the final AVCA Top 25 poll released Wednesday.
The Vikings’ lofty status comes on the heels in which the team posted a 28-3 record, won both the Southern Athletic Association and NCAA South Region championships, and advanced to the NCAA National quarterfinals.
Berry’s season, which came to a close in a loss in the Elite 8 to No. 3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, included a wealth of individual postseason honors.
Five Vikings earned conference, region and AVCA All-America honors – senior libero Laura Beier, junior outside hitter Peyton Breissinger, junior outside hitter Jazzy Innis, junior setter Emily Rapach and junior outside hitter Molly Bergin.
In addition to those awards, Beier was also this year’s Region Player of the Year, Region Tournament Most Valuable Player and for the fourth straight year the SAA Defensive Player of the Year; Rapach was the SAA Player of the Year; Innis was the SAA Tournament MVP; and freshman middle blocker Cypress Guenther was selected as the conference’s Newcomer of the Year.
In addition, head coach Caitlyn Moriarty was the SAA and Region Coach of the Year.