After closing the 2022 season as one of the last four teams standing, Berry has been ranked No. 5 to start the 2023 season by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) in its preseason poll.
The results of the poll were announced Tuesday morning by the national body in Louisville, Ky.
Last season, the Vikings won the NCAA Greencastle Regional as the No. 4 seed, then returned home and won the Mount Berry Super Regional to clinch a spot in the Finals in Salem, Va.
The Vikings won their first game over Texas Lutheran, then were handed a loss by eventual national champion Christopher Newport. Berry then defeated Eastern Connecticut State before being eliminated by national runner-up Trine.
Berry returns Diamond Sports/NFCA National Catcher of the Year Anna Jackson to the lineup, as well as Mount Berry Super Regional Most Outstanding Pitcher Hannah Gore and Most Outstanding Player Blair Hall.
In addition, Berry's single season home run record holder Morgan Frye comes back to anchor first base, with Southern Athletic Association Newcomer of the Year Katie White coming back to the Berry outfield, in addition to senior centerfielder and First Team All-SAA member Aleeya Thornton.
The Vikings played one of the most difficult schedules in the country last season, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. Berry will travel to face No. 6 Belhaven for a doubleheader Feb. 18.
The Vikings will then spend spring break in Virginia, first taking on No. 10 Randolph-Macon in a doubleheader March 8. The weekend of March 10-11, Berry will face No. 2 Trine, No. 8 Millikin and No. 11 Christopher Newport.
The month of April will see Berry play five games against teams ranked in the preseason. The Vikings will host No. 19 Birmingham-Southern in SAA play April 7-8 in a series that may decide the league's regular season champion based on previous history between the two schools. Three days later, the Vikings will play host to No. 25 Piedmont, which was the second Georgia team in the NCAA Greencastle Regional last season.
In all, Berry will play a dozen games against teams ranked in the preseason poll.
The rankings of the preseason poll will stand as the poll of record until Mar. 14, when weekly polls start and continue through May 16. Berry is scheduled to begin its season Feb. 14 against Covenant in a doubleheader at Kay Williams Field.