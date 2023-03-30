Berry's men's team has been rewarded for its solid start to the outdoor season as the Vikings have earned a No. 14 ranking nationally by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Top 25.
The rankings were announced Tuesday afternoon by the USTFCCCA office in New Orleans, La.
While Berry is able to receive a ranking four weeks into its outdoor season because it has been competing outside longer than northern schools, that still does not take away from the fact that the Vikings have been putting up some of the best marks in program history up to this point. Against schools that are in the South Region, Berry is ranked No. 1, followed by Emory and Lynchburg.
The Vikings are the the highest-ranked Southern Athletic Association school, with Rhodes slotted in at No. 22.
Individually, several Vikings are also ranking nationally in events. Most notable is Jahari Jones, the two-time SAA Track Athlete of the Week, who is ranked No. 1 in the 400 meter, No. 11 in the 100 meter dash, and No. 12 in the 200 meter dash. Last season, Jones' time in the 100 as a freshman was the fastest time in D-III history not to qualify for the Outdoor National Championships.
In field events, Alden McDonald ranks No. 5 in Pole Vault, with teammate Andrew Rexrode just behind at No. 8. David Billiard is No. 13 in the Discus and No. 15 in the Shot Put.
The Vikings will try to continue building momentum this weekend as the full squad travels to Danville, Ky., for a meet hosted by Centre College.
Berry women crack Top 25
For just the second time in program history, Berry's women's team is ranked in the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Top 25 as the Vikings are slotted at No. 22.
The results of the poll were announced by the USFTCCCA office in New Orleans, La., Tuesday afternoon.
Berry's women are the only Southern Athletic Association program ranked in the Top 25. Among teams in the South Region, the Vikings rank third behind Emory and Lynchburg.
The Vikings also have several individuals that are ranked in the Top 25 nationally in events. Emily Kate Thompson is currently ranked No. 4 in the Heptathalon, No. 10 in the Long Jump, No. 12 in the 400 Hurdles, and No. 13 in the 100 Hurdles.
Joining her with a ranking in the Heptathalon is Macy Murdock, who places seventh nationally.
Malysha Winston and Avery Jones are both currently ranked in the Shot Put, with Winston at No. 19 nationally and Jones at No. 25.
The Vikings will be back in action this weekend in Danville, Ky., at a meet hosted by Centre College.