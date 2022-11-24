For the second season in a row, Berry's volleyball team will finish the season ranked in the top 10 of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Coaches Poll.
After finishing the year ranked No. 7 in 2021, the Vikings are ranked No. 10 in the final poll of the season.
Berry reached the Round of 16 in the NCAA National Championship, falling in four sets to Transylvania. Berry finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 25-5, giving the side a 53-8 record over the past two seasons.
The Vikings closed the season with six members of the AVCA All-America squad, highlighted by First Team All-American setter Emily Rapach.
In other recent Berry sports news:
BASKETBALL
Berry falls to Guilford on the road
Sydney Blankenship scored a game-high 16 points as Berry's women's basketball team dropped a 61-51 decision to Guillford Tuesday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C.
A 6-0 run in the first quarter gave the Vikings (2-5) an early 11-9 lead, but Guillford would score the final seven points of the quarter to hold a 16-11 lead after 10 minutes. From then on, the Quakers led for the rest of the contest. Berry would out-score the home side 19-13 in the fourth quarter, but the hole was too deep for Berry to climb out of Tuesday.
For the game, the Vikings were 17-of-50 from the field, but continued their strong shooting at the charity stripe, going 11-of-15. Berry also out-rebounded the hosts, 37-33, with Ellie Gearing's eight.
The Vikings will return to action Nov. 29 when they come home to play Brevard at The Cage Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Lathbury places 45th at NCAA Championships
Bradshaw Lathbury had the best finish of any Vikings cross country runner in program history at the NCAA D-III National Championships in East Landsing, Mich., finishing the snow-draped course in 25:42.3 to finish in 45th place overall in the field of nearly 300 runners.
While the junior's time was his slowest since the Converse Kick-Off Sept. 17, it was also the first time that Lathbury had to run in snow. Portions of the course had ankle-depth snow, causing issues for all of the runners during the meet.
In addition, running as an individual meant the Woodstock, Ga., native didn't have any teammates running with him during the event. Still, Lathbury ran at a split of 3:22.1 for the event.
Among individuals in the meet, Lathbury finished in eighth place.