Just two meets into its season, Berry's men's team currently ranks third in the South Region.
In addition, three Vikings currently rank nationally in the Top 50 over four events.
Berry ranks third in the South Region poll, with Emory in the top spot and Washington & Lee ranking second. Berry is just behind Washington & Lee in points in the poll, with Lynchburg in fourth and Roanoke rounding out the top five in the first region rankings of the season.
According to the most recent qualifying lists for the NCAA D-III Indoor Track and Field Championships, Jahari Jones is in the Top 15 in two different events. His time of 6.86 in the 60 meters is good for 13th and is just .03 out of the 10th position. In the 200 meters, the sophomore ranks ninth with a time of 21.83.
After setting a school record in the first meet of the season, Alden McDonald is 13th nationally in the Pole Vault with a mark of 4.75 meters. Rounding out Berry's Top 50 performers on a national scale, Mason Robinson's throw of 14.68 meters in the shot put currently has him sitting in 50th nationally.
Decisions on who participates in the national championship meet, which will be March 10-11 at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., will be made after March 4, the final day that athletes can post a qualifying mark for the event.