Seven unanswered runs enabled Berry to top No. 9 LaGrange 7-4 in baseball action Tuesday night in LaGrange, Ga.
After allowing a pair of runs in each of the first two innings, the Vikings (11-17) started to rally back with a pair of runs of their own in the third. With two men out and two men on, John D'Amelio laced a double into the gap in left center, scoring Nick Brunswick and Andrew Pendleton to cut the Panthers lead in half.
The score stayed the same until the sixth when the Vikings took advantage of an error that extended the inning to plate another run. With Pendleton on third, Levi Cloud reached on an error to put runners on the corners with one out. Riley Uhls then lifted a sacrifice fly to center, plating Pendleton to give make it a 4-3 lead.
The rally would be complete in the seventh. The first five batters reached, starting as Garrett Lang led off with a double. Joey Garcia would be plunked by a pitch, then Lang would steal third to put runners on the corners. Brunswick then came through with a single to score Lang and move Garcia to third.
Brunswick would steal second to put two men in scoring position, leading to a walk to Wesley Wade to load the bases. Pendleton came through with his third hit of the game as his RBI knock to left gave the Vikings the lead and kept the bases loaded.
A wild pitch then spun the merry-go-round for a Vikings run, then another wild pitch brought in the final run of the game as Pendleton trotted home to make it 7-4.
The Berry bullpen would keep the Panthers at bay for the rest of the game. Starting with two scoreless innings from Koby Dunn, C.J. Whaley (1-1) continued the chain with 3 2/3 innings of work, allowing just a hit and three walks. Ben Coody got a key out to end the seventh with two men on, and then Tyler Cassidy picked up his fourth save of the season with two scoreless innings to deliver the upset.
Brunswick had his 15th multi-hit game of the season in the win. As a team, the Vikings out-hit the Panthers 10-6.
Berry was in action this Thursday as its Southern Athletic Association series with Millsaps was shifted due to weather. The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday and will finish the series with Game 3 as weather allows on Friday or Saturday.