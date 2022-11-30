After seeing a 10-point lead turn into a two-point deficit in the span of eight minutes, Berry rallied late with an 8-0 run to pull back ahead and defeat Maryville 72-65 on the road Tuesday night.
The Vikings (7-0) held a 56-46 lead with 10:11 remaining in the contest after a pair of Blake Campbell free throws, but the Scots (2-5) held Berry to just three points over the next 7:53, taking full advantage of a 15-3 run to take a 61-59 lead with 2:18 remaining.
Berry would come off the deck, with a three-point play by Braxton Benham as the clock melted under two minutes to go gave the Vikings the lead again at 62-61.
Berry then turned up the defensive pressure and found the scoring touch on the other end. After a defensive stop, Riley Costas converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to get the lead to four, 65-61. After another Maryville miss, Campbell grabbed the rebound, then scored before the shot clock expired to give Berry the lead by six, 67-61, ending the 8-0 spurt.
Maryville scored to cut the lead to four, but after the Scots asked for a timeout, a technical foul was called as Maryville's coach went onto the floor to voice his opinion to the officials in an animated manner. Campbell would make one of the two technical free throws to get the lead to five again, 68-63.
Berry turned the ball over, but a missed 3-point effort on the other end would see the Vikings get the team rebound. Michael Johnson made two free throws to cap his team-leading 13 point night, sewing up the win for his team.
Campbell joined Johnson in double figures with 12, while Costas and Braxton Benham each added 11. Benham also added a game-best five steals. Costas and reigning Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week Chase Ellis each led Berry with eight rebounds.
The Vikings will be back in action Saturday as they play host to Oglethorpe to open Southern Athletic Association play. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
In the Berry women's game on Tuesday night:
Vikings weather storm, defeat Brevard
Four different players scored in double figures, led by Sarah Wright's 15, as Berry rallied to defeat Brevard 62-57 Tuesday night at The Cage Center.
In addition to Wright's 15, Kenadie Lee added 12, Elly Callahan had a season-high 11 and Elizabeth Sierzant chipped in 10.
"We were missing some key pieces, but I thought our team did a good job of rallying around, sharing the ball and making sure everybody got touches and took good shots," said Berry head coach Thomas Johnson. "I was really pleased with the balance."
Brevard (4-3) built a 37-32 lead in the third quarter, but the Vikings (3-4) rallied back with an 11-0 run over 2:20 of the quarter to take a lead it would never relinquish. Four different Vikings scored during the flurry, led by Wright's four points.
With Berry up 56-48, the Tornados chopped the lead all the way down to two, 57-55, thanks to a 7-2 spurt. With time bleeding away, Wright would drain a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with less than a minute to go, giving Berry a two-possession lead.
Each team made a pair of free throws down the stretch, with Lee making a pair with the pressure on to get the lead back to five. Brevard's final possessions were fruitless as the Vikings earned the win.
"We've been talking all week about everyone doing their job and communicating," Coach Johnson said. "They did a better job of trying to communicate with each other. Defensively, we had a few gaffes, but the effort is always there. They really battled hard."
The Vikings will now open up Southern Athletic Association play this Saturday when they play host to Oglethorpe. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.